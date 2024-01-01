Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

ApolloCodegen

CLASS

ApolloCodegen

Swift
1public class ApolloCodegen

A class to facilitate running code generation

Methods

run(from:with:options:)

Swift
1public static func run(from folder: URL,
2                       with cliFolderURL: URL,
3                       options: ApolloCodegenOptions) throws -> String

Runs code generation from the given folder with the passed-in options

  • Parameters:

    • folder: The folder to run the script from. Should be the folder that at some depth, contains all .graphql files.

    • cliFolderURL: The folder where the Apollo CLI is/should be downloaded.

    • options: The options object to use to run the code generation.

  • Returns: Output from a successful run

