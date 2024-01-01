ApolloCodegen
CLASS
ApolloCodegen
Swift
1public class ApolloCodegen
A class to facilitate running code generation
Methods
run(from:with:options:)
Swift
1public static func run(from folder: URL,
2 with cliFolderURL: URL,
3 options: ApolloCodegenOptions) throws -> String
Runs code generation from the given folder with the passed-in options
Parameters:
folder: The folder to run the script from. Should be the folder that at some depth, contains all
.graphqlfiles.
cliFolderURL: The folder where the Apollo CLI is/should be downloaded.
options: The options object to use to run the code generation.
Returns: Output from a successful run
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|folder
|The folder to run the script from. Should be the folder that at some depth, contains all
.graphql files.
|cliFolderURL
|The folder where the Apollo CLI is/should be downloaded.
|options
|The options object to use to run the code generation.