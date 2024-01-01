ApolloCodegenFrontend
public final class ApolloCodegenFrontend
Methods
init()
public init() throws
loadSchema(from:)
public func loadSchema(from fileURL: URL) throws -> GraphQLSchema
Load a schema by parsing either an introspection result or SDL based on the file extension.
loadSchemaFromIntrospectionResult(_:)
public func loadSchemaFromIntrospectionResult(_ introspectionResult: String) throws -> GraphQLSchema
Load a schema by parsing an introspection result.
loadSchemaFromSDL(_:)
public func loadSchemaFromSDL(_ source: GraphQLSource) throws -> GraphQLSchema
Load a schema by parsing SDL.
printSchemaAsSDL(schema:)
public func printSchemaAsSDL(schema: GraphQLSchema) throws -> String
Take a loaded GQL schema and print it as SDL.
makeSource(_:filePath:)
public func makeSource(_ body: String, filePath: String) throws -> GraphQLSource
Create a
GraphQLSource object from a string.
makeSource(from:)
public func makeSource(from fileURL: URL) throws -> GraphQLSource
Create a
GraphQLSource object by reading from a file.
parseDocument(_:)
public func parseDocument(_ source: GraphQLSource) throws -> GraphQLDocument
Parses a GraphQL document from a source, returning a reference to the parsed AST that can be passed on to validation and compilation.
Syntax errors will result in throwing a GraphQLError.
GraphQLError.
parseDocument(from:)
public func parseDocument(from fileURL: URL) throws -> GraphQLDocument
Parses a GraphQL document from a file, returning a reference to the parsed AST that can be passed on to validation and compilation.
Syntax errors will result in throwing a GraphQLError.
GraphQLError.
mergeDocuments(_:)
public func mergeDocuments(_ documents: [GraphQLDocument]) throws -> GraphQLDocument
Validation and compilation take a single document, but you can merge documents, and operations and fragments will remember their source.
validateDocument(schema:document:)
public func validateDocument(schema: GraphQLSchema, document: GraphQLDocument) throws -> [GraphQLError]
Validate a GraphQL document and return any validation errors as GraphQLErrors.
GraphQLErrors.
compile(schema:document:)
public func compile(schema: GraphQLSchema, document: GraphQLDocument) throws -> CompilationResult
Compiles a GraphQL document into an intermediate representation that is more suitable for analysis and code generation.