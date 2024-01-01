CLASS

ApolloCodegenFrontend

Swift copy 1 public final class ApolloCodegenFrontend

Methods

init()

Swift copy 1 public init () throws

loadSchema(from:)

Swift copy 1 public func loadSchema ( from fileURL : URL) throws -> GraphQLSchema

Load a schema by parsing either an introspection result or SDL based on the file extension.

loadSchemaFromIntrospectionResult(_:)

Swift copy 1 public func loadSchemaFromIntrospectionResult ( _ introspectionResult : String ) throws -> GraphQLSchema

Load a schema by parsing an introspection result.

loadSchemaFromSDL(_:)

Swift copy 1 public func loadSchemaFromSDL ( _ source : GraphQLSource) throws -> GraphQLSchema

Load a schema by parsing SDL.

printSchemaAsSDL(schema:)

Swift copy 1 public func printSchemaAsSDL ( schema : GraphQLSchema) throws -> String

Take a loaded GQL schema and print it as SDL.

makeSource(_:filePath:)

Swift copy 1 public func makeSource ( _ body : String , filePath : String ) throws -> GraphQLSource

Create a GraphQLSource object from a string.

makeSource(from:)

Swift copy 1 public func makeSource ( from fileURL : URL) throws -> GraphQLSource

Create a GraphQLSource object by reading from a file.

parseDocument(_:)

Swift copy 1 public func parseDocument ( _ source : GraphQLSource) throws -> GraphQLDocument

Parses a GraphQL document from a source, returning a reference to the parsed AST that can be passed on to validation and compilation. Syntax errors will result in throwing a GraphQLError .

parseDocument(from:)

Swift copy 1 public func parseDocument ( from fileURL : URL) throws -> GraphQLDocument

Parses a GraphQL document from a file, returning a reference to the parsed AST that can be passed on to validation and compilation. Syntax errors will result in throwing a GraphQLError .

mergeDocuments(_:)

Swift copy 1 public func mergeDocuments ( _ documents : [GraphQLDocument]) throws -> GraphQLDocument

Validation and compilation take a single document, but you can merge documents, and operations and fragments will remember their source.

Swift copy 1 public func validateDocument ( schema : GraphQLSchema, document : GraphQLDocument) throws -> [GraphQLError]

Validate a GraphQL document and return any validation errors as GraphQLError s.

compile(schema:document:)

Swift copy 1 public func compile ( schema : GraphQLSchema, document : GraphQLDocument) throws -> CompilationResult

Compiles a GraphQL document into an intermediate representation that is more suitable for analysis and code generation.