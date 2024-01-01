STRUCT

CodegenLogger

Swift copy 1 public struct CodegenLogger

Helper to get logs printing to stdout so they can be read from the command line.

Properties

level

Swift copy 1 public static var level = LogLevel. debug

The LogLevel at which to print logs. Higher raw values than this will be ignored. Defaults to debug .

Methods

log(_:logLevel:file:line:)

Swift copy 1 public static func log ( _ logString : @autoclosure () -> String , 2 logLevel : LogLevel = . debug , 3 file : StaticString = #file , 4 line : UInt = #line )

Logs the given string if its logLevel is at or above CodegenLogger.level , otherwise ignores it.

Parameter logString: The string to log out, as an autoclosure

Parameter logLevel: The log level at which to print this specific log. Defaults to debug .

Parameter file: The file where this function was called. Defaults to the direct caller.

Parameter line: The line where this function was called. Defaults to the direct caller.

Parameters