CodegenLogger

STRUCT

CodegenLogger

Swift
1public struct CodegenLogger

Helper to get logs printing to stdout so they can be read from the command line.

Properties

level

Swift
1public static var level = LogLevel.debug

The LogLevel at which to print logs. Higher raw values than this will be ignored. Defaults to debug.

Methods

log(_:logLevel:file:line:)

Swift
1public static func log(_ logString: @autoclosure () -> String,
2                       logLevel: LogLevel = .debug,
3                       file: StaticString = #file,
4                       line: UInt = #line)

Logs the given string if its logLevel is at or above CodegenLogger.level, otherwise ignores it.

  • Parameter logString: The string to log out, as an autoclosure

  • Parameter logLevel: The log level at which to print this specific log. Defaults to debug.

  • Parameter file: The file where this function was called. Defaults to the direct caller.

  • Parameter line: The line where this function was called. Defaults to the direct caller.

