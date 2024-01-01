Atomic
CLASS
Atomic
Swift
1public class Atomic<T>
Wrapper for a value protected by an NSLock
Properties
value
Swift
1public var value: T
The current value. Read-only. To update the underlying value, use
mutate.
Methods
init(_:)
Swift
1public init(_ value: T)
Designated initializer
Parameter value: The value to begin with.
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|value
|The value to begin with.
mutate(block:)
Swift
1public func mutate<U>(block: (inout T) -> U) -> U
Mutates the underlying value within a lock.
Parameter block: The block to execute to mutate the value.
Returns: The value returned by the block.
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|block
|The block to execute to mutate the value.