ApolloSequencedOperationMessageIdCreator
STRUCT
ApolloSequencedOperationMessageIdCreator
Swift
1public struct ApolloSequencedOperationMessageIdCreator: OperationMessageIdCreator
The default implementation of
OperationMessageIdCreator that uses a sequential numbering scheme.
Methods
init(startAt:)
Swift
1public init(startAt sequenceNumber: Int = 1)
Designated initializer.
Parameter startAt: The number from which the sequenced numbering scheme should start.
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|startAt
|The number from which the sequenced numbering scheme should start.
requestId()
Swift
1public func requestId() -> String
Returns the number in the current sequence. Will be incremented when calling this method.