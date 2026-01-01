Schema from Local File

Overview

Load schemas from local files to give you complete control over which schema version is deployed. However, you must manage those files yourself.

Configuration

Command line

Bash copy 1 router --supergraph ./supergraph.graphql

Environment variable

Bash copy 1 APOLLO_ROUTER_SUPERGRAPH_PATH = ./supergraph.graphql router

Docker

Mount the schema file into the container:

Bash copy 1 docker run -v $( pwd ) /supergraph.graphql:/app/supergraph.graphql \ 2 ghcr.io/apollographql/router:latest \ 3 --supergraph /app/supergraph.graphql

Or use a Dockerfile:

dockerfile copy 1 FROM ghcr.io/apollographql/router:latest 2 COPY supergraph.graphql /app/supergraph.graphql 3 CMD [ "--supergraph" , "/app/supergraph.graphql" ]

Kubernetes ConfigMap

Store the schema in a ConfigMap:

YAML copy 1 apiVersion : v1 2 kind : ConfigMap 3 metadata : 4 name : supergraph-schema 5 data : 6 supergraph.graphql : | 7 schema 8 @link(url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/link/v1.0") 9 @link(url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.0", import: ["@key", "@shareable"]) 10 { 11 query: Query 12 } 13 14 type Query { 15 hello: String 16 }

Mount the schema in your deployment:

YAML copy 1 apiVersion : apps/v1 2 kind : Deployment 3 metadata : 4 name : router 5 spec : 6 template : 7 spec : 8 containers : 9 - name : router 10 image : ghcr.io/apollographql/router:latest 11 args : [ "--supergraph" , "/config/supergraph.graphql" ] 12 volumeMounts : 13 - name : schema 14 mountPath : /config 15 volumes : 16 - name : schema 17 configMap : 18 name : supergraph-schema

Hot reloading

Enable hot reloading to automatically reload the schema when the file changes.

note Hot reloading has performance implications and might not be suitable for production environments. See Hot Reload for details.

Command line

Bash copy 1 router --supergraph ./supergraph.graphql --hot-reload

Environment variable

Bash copy 1 APOLLO_ROUTER_SUPERGRAPH_PATH = ./supergraph.graphql \ 2 APOLLO_ROUTER_HOT_RELOAD=true \ 3 router

Development mode

Development mode automatically enables hot reloading:

Bash copy 1 router --supergraph ./supergraph.graphql --dev

Best practices

Follow these guidelines to ensure reliability:

Version control: Store schema files in version control to track changes.

CI/CD integration: Download schemas in CI/CD pipelines for reproducible deployments.

Use hot reload for development only: Avoid hot reloading in production due to performance impact.

Validate schemas: Validate schemas before deploying to catch errors early.

Use ConfigMaps for Kubernetes: Store schemas in ConfigMaps for Kubernetes deployments.

