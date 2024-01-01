Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

GraphQLResponse

CLASS

GraphQLResponse

Swift
1public final class GraphQLResponse<Data: RootSelectionSet>

Represents a GraphQL response received from a server.

Properties

body

Swift
1public let body: JSONObject

Methods

init(operation:body:)

Swift
1public init<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(operation: Operation, body: JSONObject) where Operation.Data == Data

parseResult()

Swift
1public func parseResult() throws -> (GraphQLResult<Data>, RecordSet?)

Parses a response into a GraphQLResult and a RecordSet. The result can be sent to a completion block for a request. The RecordSet can be merged into a local cache.

  • Returns: A GraphQLResult and a RecordSet.

parseResultFast()

Swift
1public func parseResultFast() throws -> GraphQLResult<Data>

Parses a response into a GraphQLResult for use without the cache. This parsing does not create dependent keys or a RecordSet for the cache.

This is faster than parseResult() and should be used when cache the response is not needed.