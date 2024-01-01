GraphQLResponse
CLASS
GraphQLResponse
Swift
1public final class GraphQLResponse<Data: RootSelectionSet>
Represents a GraphQL response received from a server.
Properties
body
Swift
1public let body: JSONObject
Methods
init(operation:body:)
Swift
1public init<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(operation: Operation, body: JSONObject) where Operation.Data == Data
parseResult()
Swift
1public func parseResult() throws -> (GraphQLResult<Data>, RecordSet?)
Parses a response into a
GraphQLResult and a
RecordSet.
The result can be sent to a completion block for a request.
The
RecordSet can be merged into a local cache.
Returns: A
GraphQLResultand a
RecordSet.
parseResultFast()
Swift
1public func parseResultFast() throws -> GraphQLResult<Data>
Parses a response into a
GraphQLResult for use without the cache. This parsing does not
create dependent keys or a
RecordSet for the cache.
This is faster than
parseResult() and should be used when cache the response is not needed.