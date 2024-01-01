MaxRetryInterceptor
CLASS
MaxRetryInterceptor
Swift
1public class MaxRetryInterceptor: ApolloInterceptor
An interceptor to enforce a maximum number of retries of any
HTTPRequest
Methods
init(maxRetriesAllowed:)
Swift
1public init(maxRetriesAllowed: Int = 3)
Designated initializer.
Parameter maxRetriesAllowed: How many times a query can be retried, in addition to the initial attempt before
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|maxRetriesAllowed
|How many times a query can be retried, in addition to the initial attempt before
interceptAsync(chain:request:response:completion:)
Swift
1public func interceptAsync<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(
2 chain: RequestChain,
3 request: HTTPRequest<Operation>,
4 response: HTTPResponse<Operation>?,
5 completion: @escaping (Result<GraphQLResult<Operation.Data>, Error>) -> Void)
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|chain
|The chain the interceptor is a part of.
|request
|The request, as far as it has been constructed
|response
|[optional] The response, if received
|completion
|The completion block to fire when data needs to be returned to the UI.