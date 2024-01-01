CachePolicy
ENUM
CachePolicy
Swift
1public enum CachePolicy: Hashable
A cache policy that specifies whether results should be fetched from the server or loaded from the local cache.
Cases
returnCacheDataElseFetch
Swift
1case returnCacheDataElseFetch
Return data from the cache if available, else fetch results from the server.
fetchIgnoringCacheData
Swift
1case fetchIgnoringCacheData
Always fetch results from the server.
fetchIgnoringCacheCompletely
Swift
1case fetchIgnoringCacheCompletely
Always fetch results from the server, and don't store these in the cache.
returnCacheDataDontFetch
Swift
1case returnCacheDataDontFetch
Return data from the cache if available, else return nil.
returnCacheDataAndFetch
Swift
1case returnCacheDataAndFetch
Return data from the cache if available, and always fetch results from the server.
Properties
default
Swift
1public static var `default`: CachePolicy = .returnCacheDataElseFetch
The current default cache policy.