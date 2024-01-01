RequestBodyCreator
RequestBodyCreator
1extension RequestBodyCreator
requestBody(for:sendQueryDocument:autoPersistQuery:)
1public func requestBody<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(
2 for operation: Operation,
3 sendQueryDocument: Bool,
4 autoPersistQuery: Bool
5) -> JSONEncodableDictionary
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|operation
|The operation to use
|sendQueryDocument
|Whether or not to send the full query document. Should default to
true.
|autoPersistQuery
|Whether to use auto-persisted query information. Should default to
false.