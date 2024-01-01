Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

RequestBodyCreator

EXTENSION

RequestBodyCreator

Swift
1extension RequestBodyCreator

Methods

requestBody(for:sendQueryDocument:autoPersistQuery:)

Swift
1public func requestBody<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(
2  for operation: Operation,
3  sendQueryDocument: Bool,
4  autoPersistQuery: Bool
5) -> JSONEncodableDictionary

Parameters

NameDescription
operationThe operation to use
sendQueryDocumentWhether or not to send the full query document. Should default to true.
autoPersistQueryWhether to use auto-persisted query information. Should default to false.