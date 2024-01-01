Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

ApolloInterceptor

PROTOCOL

ApolloInterceptor

Swift
1public protocol ApolloInterceptor

A protocol to set up a chainable unit of networking work.

Methods

interceptAsync(chain:request:response:completion:)

Swift
1func interceptAsync<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(
2  chain: RequestChain,
3  request: HTTPRequest<Operation>,
4  response: HTTPResponse<Operation>?,
5  completion: @escaping (Result<GraphQLResult<Operation.Data>, Error>) -> Void)

Called when this interceptor should do its work.

Parameters

NameDescription
chainThe chain the interceptor is a part of.
requestThe request, as far as it has been constructed
response[optional] The response, if received
completionThe completion block to fire when data needs to be returned to the UI.