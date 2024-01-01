PROTOCOL

InterceptorProvider

Swift copy 1 public protocol InterceptorProvider

A protocol to allow easy creation of an array of interceptors for a given operation.

Methods

interceptors(for:)

Swift copy 1 func interceptors < Operation : GraphQLOperation >( for operation : Operation) -> [ApolloInterceptor]

Creates a new array of interceptors when called

Parameters

Name Description operation The operation to provide interceptors for

additionalErrorInterceptor(for:)

Swift copy 1 func additionalErrorInterceptor < Operation : GraphQLOperation >( for operation : Operation) -> ApolloErrorInterceptor ?

Provides an additional error interceptor for any additional handling of errors before returning to the UI, such as logging.

Parameter operation: The operation to provide an additional error interceptor for

Parameters