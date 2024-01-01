GraphQLError
1public struct GraphQLError: Error, Hashable
Represents an error encountered during the execution of a GraphQL operation.
Properties
message
1public var message: String?
A description of the error.
locations
1public var locations: [Location]?
A list of locations in the requested GraphQL document associated with the error.
extensions
1public var extensions: [String : Any]?
A dictionary which services can use however they see fit to provide additional information in errors to clients.
Methods
init(_:)
1public init(_ object: JSONObject)