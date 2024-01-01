Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

GraphQLError

STRUCT

Swift
1public struct GraphQLError: Error, Hashable

Represents an error encountered during the execution of a GraphQL operation.

Properties

message

Swift
1public var message: String?

A description of the error.

locations

Swift
1public var locations: [Location]?

A list of locations in the requested GraphQL document associated with the error.

extensions

Swift
1public var extensions: [String : Any]?

A dictionary which services can use however they see fit to provide additional information in errors to clients.

Methods

init(_:)

Swift
1public init(_ object: JSONObject)