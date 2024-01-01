STRUCT

GraphQLResult

Swift copy 1 public struct GraphQLResult < Data : RootSelectionSet >

Represents the result of a GraphQL operation.

Properties

data

Swift copy 1 public let data: Data ?

The typed result data, or nil if an error was encountered that prevented a valid response.

errors

Swift copy 1 public let errors: [GraphQLError] ?

A list of errors, or nil if the operation completed without encountering any errors.

extensions

Swift copy 1 public let extensions: [ String : AnyHashable ] ?

A dictionary which services can use however they see fit to provide additional information to clients.

source

Swift copy 1 public let source: Source

Source of data

Methods

init(data:extensions:errors:source:dependentKeys:)