GraphQLEnum
EXTENSION
GraphQLEnum
Swift
1extension GraphQLEnum: CustomScalarType
Properties
jsonValue
Swift
1@inlinable public var jsonValue: AnyHashable
Methods
init(jsonValue:)
Swift
1@inlinable public init(jsonValue: JSONValue) throws
==(_:_:)
Swift
1@inlinable public static func ==(lhs: GraphQLEnum<T>, rhs: GraphQLEnum<T>) -> Bool
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|lhs
|A value to compare.
|rhs
|Another value to compare.
==(_:_:)
Swift
1@inlinable public static func ==(lhs: GraphQLEnum<T>, rhs: T) -> Bool
!=(_:_:)
Swift
1@inlinable public static func !=(lhs: GraphQLEnum<T>, rhs: T) -> Bool
~=(_:_:)
Swift
1@inlinable public static func ~=(lhs: T, rhs: GraphQLEnum<T>) -> Bool