EXTENSION
Swift
1public extension GraphQLOperation
Properties
variables
Swift
1var variables: Variables?
definition
Swift
1static var definition: OperationDefinition?
operationIdentifier
Swift
1static var operationIdentifier: String?
Methods
==(_:_:)
Swift
1static func ==(lhs: Self, rhs: Self) -> Bool
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|lhs
|A value to compare.
|rhs
|Another value to compare.
hash(into:)
Swift
1func hash(into hasher: inout Hasher)
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|hasher
|The hasher to use when combining the components of this instance.