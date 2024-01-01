InlineFragment
PROTOCOL
InlineFragment
1public protocol InlineFragment: AnySelectionSet
A selection set that represents an inline fragment nested inside a
RootSelectionSet.
An
InlineFragment can only ever exist as a nested selection set within a
RootSelectionSet.
Each
InlineFragment represents additional fields to be selected if the underlying
type.inclusion condition of the object data returned for the selection set is met.
An
InlineFragment will only include the specific
selections that should be selected for that
InlineFragment. But the code generation engine will create accessor fields for any fields
from the fragment's parent
RootSelectionSet that will be selected. This includes fields from
the parent selection set, as well as any other child selections sets that are compatible with
the
InlineFragment's
__parentType and the operation's inclusion condition.