STRUCT
Swift
1public struct DataDict: Hashable
A structure that wraps the underlying data dictionary used by
SelectionSets.
Properties
_data
Swift
1public var _data: JSONObject
_variables
Swift
1public let _variables: GraphQLOperation.Variables?
Methods
init(_:variables:)
Swift
1@inlinable public init(
2 _ data: JSONObject,
3 variables: GraphQLOperation.Variables?
4)
hash(into:)
Swift
1@inlinable public func hash(into hasher: inout Hasher)
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|hasher
|The hasher to use when combining the components of this instance.
==(_:_:)
Swift
1@inlinable public static func ==(lhs: DataDict, rhs: DataDict) -> Bool
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|lhs
|A value to compare.
|rhs
|Another value to compare.