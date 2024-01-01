InputDict
1public struct InputDict: GraphQLOperationVariableValue, Hashable
A structure that wraps the underlying data dictionary used by
InputObjects.
Properties
jsonEncodableValue
1public var jsonEncodableValue: JSONEncodable?
Methods
init(_:)
1public init(_ data: [String: GraphQLOperationVariableValue] = [:])
==(_:_:)
1public static func == (lhs: InputDict, rhs: InputDict) -> Bool
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|lhs
|A value to compare.
|rhs
|Another value to compare.
hash(into:)
1public func hash(into hasher: inout Hasher)
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|hasher
|The hasher to use when combining the components of this instance.