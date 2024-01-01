Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

InputDict

STRUCT

InputDict

Swift
1public struct InputDict: GraphQLOperationVariableValue, Hashable

A structure that wraps the underlying data dictionary used by InputObjects.

Properties

jsonEncodableValue

Swift
1public var jsonEncodableValue: JSONEncodable?

Methods

init(_:)

Swift
1public init(_ data: [String: GraphQLOperationVariableValue] = [:])

==(_:_:)

Swift
1public static func == (lhs: InputDict, rhs: InputDict) -> Bool

Parameters

NameDescription
lhsA value to compare.
rhsAnother value to compare.

hash(into:)

Swift
1public func hash(into hasher: inout Hasher)

Parameters

NameDescription
hasherThe hasher to use when combining the components of this instance.