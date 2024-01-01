Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

Selection.Condition

STRUCT

Selection.Condition

Swift
1struct Condition: ExpressibleByStringLiteral, Hashable

Properties

variableName

Swift
1public let variableName: String

inverted

Swift
1public let inverted: Bool

Methods

init(variableName:inverted:)

Swift
1public init(
2  variableName: String,
3  inverted: Bool
4)

init(stringLiteral:)

Swift
1public init(stringLiteral value: StringLiteralType)

Parameters

NameDescription
valueThe value of the new instance.

!(_:)

Swift
1public static prefix func !(value: Condition) -> Condition

&&(_:_:)

Swift
1public static func &&(_ lhs: Condition, rhs: Condition) -> [Condition]

&&(_:_:)

Swift
1public static func &&(_ lhs: [Condition], rhs: Condition) -> [Condition]

||(_:_:)

Swift
1public static func ||(_ lhs: Condition, rhs: Condition) -> Conditions

||(_:_:)

Swift
1public static func ||(_ lhs: [Condition], rhs: Condition) -> Conditions