CompilationResult.FragmentDefinition

CLASS

CompilationResult.FragmentDefinition

Swift
1public class FragmentDefinition: JavaScriptObject, Hashable

Properties

debugDescription

Swift
1public override var debugDescription: String

Methods

hash(into:)

Swift
1public func hash(into hasher: inout Hasher)

Parameters

NameDescription
hasherThe hasher to use when combining the components of this instance.

==(_:_:)

Swift
1public static func ==(lhs: FragmentDefinition, rhs: FragmentDefinition) -> Bool

Parameters

NameDescription
lhsA value to compare.
rhsAnother value to compare.