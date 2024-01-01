Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

CompilationResult.FragmentSpread

CLASS

CompilationResult.FragmentSpread

Swift
1public class FragmentSpread: JavaScriptObject, Hashable

Represents an individual selection that includes a named fragment in a selection set. (ie. ...FragmentName)

Methods

hash(into:)

Swift
1public func hash(into hasher: inout Hasher)

Parameters

NameDescription
hasherThe hasher to use when combining the components of this instance.

==(_:_:)

Swift
1public static func ==(lhs: FragmentSpread, rhs: FragmentSpread) -> Bool

Parameters

NameDescription
lhsA value to compare.
rhsAnother value to compare.