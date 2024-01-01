CompilationResult.InlineFragment
CompilationResult.InlineFragment
1public class InlineFragment: JavaScriptObject, Hashable
Properties
debugDescription
1public override var debugDescription: String
Methods
hash(into:)
1public func hash(into hasher: inout Hasher)
Parameters
|hasher
|The hasher to use when combining the components of this instance.
==(_:_:)
1public static func ==(lhs: InlineFragment, rhs: InlineFragment) -> Bool
Parameters
|lhs
|A value to compare.
|rhs
|Another value to compare.