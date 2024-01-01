Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

ApolloCodegenConfiguration

STRUCT

ApolloCodegenConfiguration

Swift
1public struct ApolloCodegenConfiguration: Codable, Equatable

A configuration object that defines behavior for code generation.

Properties

schemaNamespace

Swift
1public let schemaNamespace: String

Name used to scope the generated schema type files.

input

Swift
1public let input: FileInput

The input files required for code generation.

output

Swift
1public let output: FileOutput

The paths and files output by code generation.

options

Swift
1public let options: OutputOptions

Rules and options to customize the generated code.

experimentalFeatures

Swift
1public let experimentalFeatures: ExperimentalFeatures

Allows users to enable experimental features.

Note: These features could change at any time and they are not guaranteed to always be available.

schemaDownloadConfiguration

Swift
1public let schemaDownloadConfiguration: ApolloSchemaDownloadConfiguration?

Schema download configuration.

Methods

init(schemaNamespace:input:output:options:experimentalFeatures:schemaDownloadConfiguration:)

Swift
1public init(
2  schemaNamespace: String,
3  input: FileInput,
4  output: FileOutput,
5  options: OutputOptions = OutputOptions(),
6  experimentalFeatures: ExperimentalFeatures = ExperimentalFeatures(),
7  schemaDownloadConfiguration: ApolloSchemaDownloadConfiguration? = nil
8)

Designated initializer.

  • Parameters:

  • schemaNamespace: Name used to scope the generated schema type files.

  • input: The input files required for code generation.

  • output: The paths and files output by code generation.

  • options: Rules and options to customize the generated code.

  • experimentalFeatures: Allows users to enable experimental features.