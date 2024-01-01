ApolloCodegenConfiguration
STRUCT
ApolloCodegenConfiguration
1public struct ApolloCodegenConfiguration: Codable, Equatable
A configuration object that defines behavior for code generation.
Properties
schemaNamespace
1public let schemaNamespace: String
Name used to scope the generated schema type files.
input
1public let input: FileInput
The input files required for code generation.
output
1public let output: FileOutput
The paths and files output by code generation.
options
1public let options: OutputOptions
Rules and options to customize the generated code.
experimentalFeatures
1public let experimentalFeatures: ExperimentalFeatures
Allows users to enable experimental features.
Note: These features could change at any time and they are not guaranteed to always be available.
schemaDownloadConfiguration
1public let schemaDownloadConfiguration: ApolloSchemaDownloadConfiguration?
Schema download configuration.
Methods
init(schemaNamespace:input:output:options:experimentalFeatures:schemaDownloadConfiguration:)
1public init(
2 schemaNamespace: String,
3 input: FileInput,
4 output: FileOutput,
5 options: OutputOptions = OutputOptions(),
6 experimentalFeatures: ExperimentalFeatures = ExperimentalFeatures(),
7 schemaDownloadConfiguration: ApolloSchemaDownloadConfiguration? = nil
8)
Designated initializer.
Parameters:
schemaNamespace: Name used to scope the generated schema type files.
input: The input files required for code generation.
output: The paths and files output by code generation.
options: Rules and options to customize the generated code.
experimentalFeatures: Allows users to enable experimental features.