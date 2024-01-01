Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

SQLiteNormalizedCache

EXTENSION

Swift
1extension SQLiteNormalizedCache: NormalizedCache

Methods

loadRecords(forKeys:)

Swift
1public func loadRecords(forKeys keys: Set<CacheKey>) throws -> [CacheKey: Record]

Parameters

NameDescription
keyThe cache keys to load data for

merge(records:)

Swift
1public func merge(records: RecordSet) throws -> Set<CacheKey>

Parameters

NameDescription
recordsThe set of records to merge.

removeRecord(for:)

Swift
1public func removeRecord(for key: CacheKey) throws

Parameters

NameDescription
keyThe cache key to remove the record for

removeRecords(matching:)

Swift
1public func removeRecords(matching pattern: CacheKey) throws

Parameters

NameDescription
patternThe pattern that will be applied to find matching keys.

clear()

Swift
1public func clear() throws