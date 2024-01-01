LinkedList
EXTENSION
LinkedList
Swift
1extension LinkedList: Equatable where T: Equatable
Properties
startIndex
Swift
1public var startIndex: Int
endIndex
Swift
1public var endIndex: Int
count
Swift
1public var count: Int
isEmpty
Swift
1public var isEmpty: Bool
debugDescription
Swift
1public var debugDescription: String
Methods
==(_:_:)
Swift
1public static func == (lhs: LinkedList<T>, rhs: LinkedList<T>) -> Bool
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|lhs
|A value to compare.
|rhs
|Another value to compare.
hash(into:)
Swift
1public func hash(into hasher: inout Hasher)
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|hasher
|The hasher to use when combining the components of this instance.
node(at:)
Swift
1public func node(at position: Int) -> Node
index(after:)
Swift
1public func index(after i: Int) -> Int
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|i
|A valid index of the collection.
i must be less than
endIndex.
makeIterator()
Swift
1public func makeIterator() -> Iterator