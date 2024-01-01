Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

SplitNetworkTransport

EXTENSION

SplitNetworkTransport

Swift
1extension SplitNetworkTransport: NetworkTransport

Methods

send(operation:cachePolicy:contextIdentifier:callbackQueue:completionHandler:)

Swift
1public func send<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(operation: Operation,
2                                              cachePolicy: CachePolicy,
3                                              contextIdentifier: UUID? = nil,
4                                              callbackQueue: DispatchQueue = .main,
5                                              completionHandler: @escaping (Result<GraphQLResult<Operation.Data>, Error>) -> Void) -> Cancellable

Parameters

NameDescription
operationThe operation to send.
cachePolicyThe CachePolicy to use making this request.
contextIdentifier[optional] A unique identifier for this request, to help with deduping cache hits for watchers. Defaults to nil.
callbackQueueThe queue to call back on with the results. Should default to .main.
completionHandlerA closure to call when a request completes. On success will contain the response received from the server. On failure will contain the error which occurred.

upload(operation:files:callbackQueue:completionHandler:)

Swift
1public func upload<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(
2  operation: Operation,
3  files: [GraphQLFile],
4  callbackQueue: DispatchQueue = .main,
5  completionHandler: @escaping (Result<GraphQLResult<Operation.Data>, Error>) -> Void) -> Cancellable

Parameters

NameDescription
operationThe operation to send
filesAn array of GraphQLFile objects to send.
callbackQueueThe queue to call back on with the results. Should default to .main.
completionHandlerThe completion handler to execute when the request completes or errors