WebSocketTransport
EXTENSION
WebSocketTransport
Swift
1extension WebSocketTransport: NetworkTransport
Methods
send(operation:cachePolicy:contextIdentifier:callbackQueue:completionHandler:)
Swift
1public func send<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(
2 operation: Operation,
3 cachePolicy: CachePolicy,
4 contextIdentifier: UUID? = nil,
5 callbackQueue: DispatchQueue = .main,
6 completionHandler: @escaping (Result<GraphQLResult<Operation.Data>, Error>) -> Void) -> Cancellable
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|operation
|The operation to send.
|cachePolicy
|The
CachePolicy to use making this request.
|contextIdentifier
|[optional] A unique identifier for this request, to help with deduping cache hits for watchers. Defaults to
nil.
|callbackQueue
|The queue to call back on with the results. Should default to
.main.
|completionHandler
|A closure to call when a request completes. On
success will contain the response received from the server. On
failure will contain the error which occurred.
websocketDidConnect(socket:)
Swift
1public func websocketDidConnect(socket: WebSocketClient)
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|socket
|The
WebSocketClient that sent the delegate event.
handleConnection()
Swift
1public func handleConnection()
websocketDidDisconnect(socket:error:)
Swift
1public func websocketDidDisconnect(socket: WebSocketClient, error: Error?)
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|socket
|The
WebSocketClient that sent the delegate event.
|error
|An optional error if an error occured.
websocketDidReceiveMessage(socket:text:)
Swift
1public func websocketDidReceiveMessage(socket: WebSocketClient, text: String)
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|socket
|The
WebSocketClient that sent the delegate event.
|text
|The text received from the server.
websocketDidReceiveData(socket:data:)
Swift
1public func websocketDidReceiveData(socket: WebSocketClient, data: Data)
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|socket
|The
WebSocketClient that sent the delegate event.
|data
|The data received from the server.