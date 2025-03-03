Request Configuration
Learn how to customize GraphQL requests in Apollo iOS
Request Context
Sometimes you might need to perform actions, or make modifications, in a request chain interceptor that relies on information not available in the operation. Examples of this might be custom headers, authentication tokens, or specific behaviour for particular requests.
RequestContext is a flexible way to inject additional data during the lifecycle of a GraphQL request. As a marker protocol there is no specific context implementation which allows for maximum flexibility to satisfy a wide variety of complex needs. This context is attached to the request and available to request chain interceptors.
Per-request Timeout
RequestContextTimeoutConfigurable is a request context specialization protocol used to configure the timeout of a
URLRequest. A
RequestContext object can conform to this protocol to provide a custom
requestTimeout for an individual request.
This request timeout interval is used to set the
timeoutInterval on a
URLRequest. The timeout interval specifies the limit on the idle interval alloted to a request in the process of loading. This timeout is measured in seconds.
1// Define your timeout context
2struct TwoMinuteTimeoutContext: RequestContextTimeoutConfigurable {
3 let requestTimeout: TimeInterval
4
5 init() {
6 self.requestTimeout = 120
7 }
8}
9
10// Then pass it into the operation request
11client.fetch(query: QueryOperation(), context: TwoMinuteTimeoutContext()) { result in
12 ...
13}