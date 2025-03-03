Code Generation Troubleshooting

Errors

TypeNameConflict

Example error output:

Text TypeNameConflict error output copy 1 TypeNameConflict - Field 'values' conflicts with field 'value' in operation/fragment `ConflictingQuery`. Recommend using a field alias for one of these fields to resolve this conflict.

If you receive this error, you have an Operation or Fragment that is resulting in multiple types of the same name due to how singularization/pluralization works in code generation. Take the following schema and query defintion for example:

GraphQL Example Schema copy 1 type Query { 2 user : User 3 } 4 5 type User { 6 containers : [ Container ] 7 } 8 9 type Container { 10 value : Value 11 values : [ Value ] 12 } 13 14 type Value { 15 propertyA : String ! 16 propertyB : String ! 17 propertyC : String ! 18 propertyD : String ! 19 }

GraphQL ConflictingQuery copy 1 query ConflictingQuery { 2 user { 3 containers { 4 value { 5 propertyA 6 propertyB 7 propertyC 8 propertyD 9 } 10 11 values { 12 propertyA 13 propertyC 14 } 15 } 16 } 17 }

If you run code generation with these you will get the TypeNameConflict error because the generated code for your query would contain code that looks like this:

As the error says, the recommended way to solve this is to use a field alias, so updating the query to be this:

GraphQL ConflictingQuery copy 1 query ConflictingQuery { 2 user { 3 containers { 4 value { 5 propertyA 6 propertyB 7 propertyC 8 propertyD 9 } 10 11 valueAlias : values { 12 propertyA 13 propertyC 14 } 15 } 16 } 17 }

If you run the code generation with the update query you will no longer see the error and the resulting code will look like this: