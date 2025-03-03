8. Paginate results
As you might have noticed, the object returned from the
LaunchListQuery is a
LaunchConnection. This object has a list of launches, a pagination cursor, and a boolean to indicate whether more launches exist.
When using a cursor-based pagination system, it's important to remember that the cursor gives you a place where you can get all results after a certain spot, regardless of whether more items have been added in the interim.
In the previous section, you hardcoded the
SMALL size argument directly in the GraphQL query, but you can also define arguments programmatically using variables. You will use them here to implement pagination.
Add a
cursor variable
In
LaunchList.graphql, add a
cursor variable. In GraphQL, variables are prefixed with the dollar sign.
1query LaunchList($cursor: String) {
2 launches(after: $cursor) {
3 hasMore
4 cursor
5 launches {
6 id
7 site
8 mission {
9 name
10 missionPatch(size: SMALL)
11 }
12 }
13 }
14}
Now re-run code generation to update the GraphQL code.
You can experiment with GraphQL variables in Sandbox Explorer by using the pane under the main body of the operation named Variables. If you omit the
$cursor variable, the server returns data starting from the beginning:
Update
LaunchListViewModel to use
cursor
First, you need to hang on to the most recently received
LaunchConnection object.
Add a variable to hold on to this object, as well as a variable for the most recent request, at the top of the
LaunchListViewModel.swift file near your
launches variable:
1@Published var launches = [LaunchListQuery.Data.Launches.Launch]()
2@Published var lastConnection: LaunchListQuery.Data.Launches?
3@Published var activeRequest: Cancellable?
4@Published var appAlert: AppAlert?
5@Published var notificationMessage: String?
Next, let's update our
loadMoreLaunches() method to use the
cursor property as well as manage the
lastConnection and
activeRequest properties:
1private func loadMoreLaunches(from cursor: String?) {
2 self.activeRequest = Network.shared.apollo.fetch(query: LaunchListQuery(cursor: cursor ?? .null)) { [weak self] result in
3 guard let self = self else {
4 return
5 }
6
7 self.activeRequest = nil
8
9 switch result {
10 case .success(let graphQLResult):
11 if let launchConnection = graphQLResult.data?.launches {
12 self.lastConnection = launchConnection
13 self.launches.append(contentsOf: launchConnection.launches.compactMap({ $0 }))
14 }
15
16 if let errors = graphQLResult.errors {
17 self.appAlert = .errors(errors: errors)
18 }
19 case .failure(let error):
20 self.appAlert = .errors(errors: [error])
21 }
22 }
23}
Now implement the
loadMoreLaunchesIfTheyExist() method to check if there are any launches to load before attempting to load them. Replace the
TODO with the following code:
1func loadMoreLaunchesIfTheyExist() {
2 guard let connection = self.lastConnection else {
3 self.loadMoreLaunches(from: nil)
4 return
5 }
6
7 guard connection.hasMore else {
8 return
9 }
10
11 self.loadMoreLaunches(from: connection.cursor)
12}
Update UI Code
Next, go to
LaunchListView and update our task to call the newly implemented
loadMoreLaunchesIfTheyExist() method:
1.task {
2 viewModel.loadMoreLaunchesIfTheyExist()
3}
Now update the
List to optionally add a button to load more launches at the end of the list:
1List {
2 ForEach(0..<viewModel.launches.count, id: \.self) { index in
3 LaunchRow(launch: viewModel.launches[index])
4 }
5 if viewModel.lastConnection?.hasMore != false {
6 if viewModel.activeRequest == nil {
7 Button(action: viewModel.loadMoreLaunchesIfTheyExist) {
8 Text("Tap to load more")
9 }
10 } else {
11 Text("Loading...")
12 }
13 }
14}
Test pagination
Build and run the app, when you scroll to the bottom of the list you should see a row that says
Tap to load more
When you tap that row, the next set of launches will be fetched and loaded into the list. If you continue this process eventually the
Tap to load more button will no longer be displayed because all launches have been loaded.
Next, you'll complete the details view that will allow you to book a seat on a launch.