8. Paginate results

As you might have noticed, the object returned from the LaunchListQuery is a LaunchConnection . This object has a list of launches, a pagination cursor, and a boolean to indicate whether more launches exist.

When using a cursor -based pagination system, it's important to remember that the cursor gives you a place where you can get all results after a certain spot, regardless of whether more items have been added in the interim.

In the previous section, you hardcoded the SMALL size argument directly in the GraphQL query, but you can also define arguments programmatically using variables. You will use them here to implement pagination.

Add a cursor variable

In LaunchList.graphql , add a cursor variable. In GraphQL, variables are prefixed with the dollar sign.

GraphQL LaunchList.graphql copy 1 query LaunchList ( $cursor : String ) { 2 launches ( after : $cursor ) { 3 hasMore 4 cursor 5 launches { 6 id 7 site 8 mission { 9 name 10 missionPatch ( size : SMALL ) 11 } 12 } 13 } 14 }

Now re-run code generation to update the GraphQL code.

You can experiment with GraphQL variables in Sandbox Explorer by using the pane under the main body of the operation named Variables. If you omit the $cursor variable, the server returns data starting from the beginning:

First, you need to hang on to the most recently received LaunchConnection object.

Add a variable to hold on to this object, as well as a variable for the most recent request, at the top of the LaunchListViewModel.swift file near your launches variable:

Swift LaunchListViewModel.swift copy 1 @Published var launches = [LaunchListQuery. Data . Launches . Launch ]() 2 @Published var lastConnection: LaunchListQuery.Data.Launches ? 3 @Published var activeRequest: Cancellable ? 4 @Published var appAlert: AppAlert ? 5 @Published var notificationMessage: String ?

Next, let's update our loadMoreLaunches() method to use the cursor property as well as manage the lastConnection and activeRequest properties:

Swift LaunchListViewModel.swift copy 1 private func loadMoreLaunches ( from cursor : String ? ) { 2 self . activeRequest = Network. shared . apollo . fetch ( query : LaunchListQuery ( cursor : cursor ?? . null )) { [ weak self ] result in 3 guard let self = self else { 4 return 5 } 6 7 self . activeRequest = nil 8 9 switch result { 10 case . success ( let graphQLResult) : 11 if let launchConnection = graphQLResult.data ? .launches { 12 self . lastConnection = launchConnection 13 self . launches . append ( contentsOf : launchConnection. launches . compactMap ({ $0 })) 14 } 15 16 if let errors = graphQLResult.errors { 17 self . appAlert = . errors ( errors : errors) 18 } 19 case . failure ( let error) : 20 self . appAlert = . errors ( errors : [error]) 21 } 22 } 23 }

Now implement the loadMoreLaunchesIfTheyExist() method to check if there are any launches to load before attempting to load them. Replace the TODO with the following code:

Swift LaunchListViewModel.swift copy 1 func loadMoreLaunchesIfTheyExist () { 2 guard let connection = self .lastConnection else { 3 self . loadMoreLaunches ( from : nil ) 4 return 5 } 6 7 guard connection.hasMore else { 8 return 9 } 10 11 self . loadMoreLaunches ( from : connection. cursor ) 12 }

Next, go to LaunchListView and update our task to call the newly implemented loadMoreLaunchesIfTheyExist() method:

Swift LaunchListView.swift copy 1 . task { 2 viewModel. loadMoreLaunchesIfTheyExist () 3 }

Now update the List to optionally add a button to load more launches at the end of the list:

Swift LaunchListView.swift copy 1 List { 2 ForEach ( 0 ..< viewModel. launches . count , id : \. self ) { index in 3 LaunchRow ( launch : viewModel. launches [index]) 4 } 5 if viewModel.lastConnection ? .hasMore != false { 6 if viewModel.activeRequest == nil { 7 Button ( action : viewModel. loadMoreLaunchesIfTheyExist ) { 8 Text ( "Tap to load more" ) 9 } 10 } else { 11 Text ( "Loading..." ) 12 } 13 } 14 }

Test pagination

Build and run the app, when you scroll to the bottom of the list you should see a row that says Tap to load more

When you tap that row, the next set of launches will be fetched and loaded into the list. If you continue this process eventually the Tap to load more button will no longer be displayed because all launches have been loaded.

Next, you'll complete the details view that will allow you to book a seat on a launch.