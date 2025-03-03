12. Define additional mutations

In this section you will implement additional mutations for booking and cancelling trips.

Add the BookTrip mutation

In Sandbox , open the Schema tab by clicking its icon, select the Mutations , and take a look at the bookTrips mutation:

Click the play button to the right to open this mutation in Explorer. Click the plus button to add the bookTrips mutation:

You can see in the left sidebar that this takes an argument of an array of IDs (which was added as $bookTripsLaunchIds ), and the object returned from the operation has three properties:

A success boolean indicating whether the booking succeeded

A message string to display to the user

A list of launches the current user has booked

Click the plus signs next to success and message to add those to your operation.

In the " Variables" section of Sandbox Explorer, add an array of identifiers. In this case, we'll use a single identifier to book one trip:

JSON (Sandbox Explorer) copy 1 { "bookTripsLaunchIds" : [ "25" ]}

Next, directly next to the word " Variables", you'll see the word "Headers". Click that to bring up the headers section. Click the "New Header" button, and add "Authorization" in the header key text box and paste the token you got back in the last section for the value:

Now, click the Submit Operation button to run your authorized query. You'll get back information regarding the trips (or in this case, trip) you've just booked.

Note: If you receive an error that says "Cannot read property 'id' of null", that means your user was not found based on the token you passed through. Make sure your authorization header is properly formatted and that you're actually logged in!

With a mutation written like this, you can book any number of trips you want at the same time. However, the booking mechanism in our application will only let you book one trip at a time.

Luckily, there's an easy way to update the mutation so it's required to only take a single object. First, update the name of your operation in Explorer to the singular BookTrip . Next, update the mutation to take a single $id , then pass an array containing that $id to the bookTrips mutation:

GraphQL (Sandbox Explorer) copy 1 mutation BookTrip ( $id : ID ! ) { 2 bookTrips ( launchIds :[ $id ]) { 3 success 4 message 5 } 6 }

This is helpful because the Swift code generation will now generate a method that only accepts a single ID instead of an array, but you'll still be calling the same mutation under the hood, without the backend needing to change anything.

In the Variables section of Sandbox Explorer, update the JSON dictionary to use id as the key, and remove the array brackets from around the identifier:

JSON (Sandbox Explorer) copy 1 { "id" : "25" }

Click the Submit Operation button to run your updated query. The response you get back should be identical to the one you got earlier:

Now that you've fleshed out your operation, it's time to put it into the app. Go to File > New > File... > Empty, name this file BookTrip.graphql and add it next to your other GraphQL files. Paste in the final query from the Sandbox Explorer.

GraphQL BookTrip.graphql copy 1 mutation BookTrip ( $id : ID ! ) { 2 bookTrips ( launchIds : [ $id ]) { 3 success 4 message 5 } 6 }

Now run code generation in Terminal to generate the new mutation code.

Implement the bookTrip logic

Now that you have the BookTrip mutation, it's time to implement the logic to book a trip in the app. Start by going to DetailViewModel.swift and finding the bookTrip() method.

Replacing the existing function with this code:

Swift DetailViewModel.swift copy 1 private func bookTrip ( with id : RocketReserverAPI.ID) { 2 Network. shared . apollo . perform ( mutation : BookTripMutation ( id : id)) { [ weak self ] result in 3 guard let self = self else { 4 return 5 } 6 7 switch result { 8 case . success ( let graphQLResult) : 9 if let bookingResult = graphQLResult.data ? .bookTrips { 10 if bookingResult.success { 11 self . appAlert = . basic ( title : "Success!" , 12 message : bookingResult. message ?? "Trip booked successfully" ) 13 self . loadLaunchDetails () 14 } else { 15 self . appAlert = . basic ( title : "Could not book trip" , 16 message : bookingResult. message ?? "Unknown failure" ) 17 } 18 } 19 20 if let errors = graphQLResult.errors { 21 self . appAlert = . errors ( errors : errors) 22 } 23 case . failure ( let error) : 24 self . appAlert = . errors ( errors : [error]) 25 } 26 } 27 }

You've now got the code to book a trip. Before you run it, let's add the code to cancel a trip as well.

Add the CancelTrip mutation

The process for the CancelTrip mutation is similar to the one for BookTrip . Go back to the Sandbox's Schema tab, select Mutations, and look at the cancelTrip mutation's documentation:

Click the play button to the right to open this operation in Explorer, add a new tab to Explorer for this new operation, then click the plus button to create your operation.

Check off success and message again to add those properties to the list of ones you want to get back with your cancellation information.

Again, Explorer's gotten a little verbose here, so update your operation's name and variables to be a little shorter:

GraphQL (Sandbox Explorer) copy 1 mutation CancelTrip ( $id : ID ! ) { 2 cancelTrip ( launchId : $id ) { 3 success 4 message 5 } 6 }

One key difference from bookTrips is that you're only allowed to cancel one trip at a time because only one ID! is accepted as a parameter.

In the Variables section of Sandbox Explorer, you can use the exact same JSON that you used for BookTrip (because it also used a single identifier called "id"):

JSON (GraphiQL) copy 1 { "id" : "25" }

Make sure that in the Headers section, you add your authorization token again (the token added to the tab with BookTrip won't carry over to this new tab):

Click the Submit Operation button to cancel the trip, and you should see a successful request:

Once again, go back to Xcode and create a new empty file, name it CancelTrip.graphql , and add it next to your other GraphQL files. Then, paste in the final query from Sandbox Explorer:

GraphQL CancelTrip.graphql copy 1 mutation CancelTrip ( $launchId : ID ! ) { 2 cancelTrip ( launchId : $launchId ) { 3 success 4 message 5 } 6 }

Now run code generation in Terminal to generate the new mutation code.

Implement the cancelTrip logic

Now let's implement the logic to cancel a trip in the app, go back to DetailViewModel.swift , find the cancelTrip() method and replace it with the following code:

Swift DetailViewModel.swift copy 1 private func cancelTrip ( with id : RocketReserverAPI.ID) { 2 Network. shared . apollo . perform ( mutation : CancelTripMutation ( launchId : id)) { [ weak self ] result in 3 guard let self = self else { 4 return 5 } 6 7 switch result { 8 case . success ( let graphQLResult) : 9 if let cancelResult = graphQLResult.data ? .cancelTrip { 10 if cancelResult.success { 11 self . appAlert = . basic ( title : "Trip cancelled" , 12 message : cancelResult. message ?? "Your trip has been officially cancelled" ) 13 self . loadLaunchDetails () 14 } else { 15 self . appAlert = . basic ( title : "Could not cancel trip" , 16 message : cancelResult. message ?? "Unknown failure." ) 17 } 18 } 19 20 if let errors = graphQLResult.errors { 21 self . appAlert = . errors ( errors : errors) 22 } 23 case . failure ( let error) : 24 self . appAlert = . errors ( errors : [error]) 25 } 26 } 27 }

One more thing we need to do is update the bookOrCancel() method to actually call our bookTrip(...) and cancelTrip(...) methods, replace the TODO in bookOrCancel() with the following code:

Swift DetailViewModel.swift copy 1 guard let launch = launch else { 2 return 3 } 4 5 launch. isBooked ? cancelTrip ( with : launch. id ) : bookTrip ( with : launch. id )

Now build and run the application, if you go to the detail view for any launch and click "Book trip" you should get a message that the trip was successfully booked, but you'll notice that the UI doesn't update, even if you go out of the detail view and back into it again.

Why is that? Because the trip you've got stored locally in your cache still has the old value for isBooked .

There are a number of ways to change this, but for now we'll focus on the one that requires the fewest changes to your code: re-fetching the booking info from the network.

Force a fetch from the network

The fetch method of ApolloClient provides defaults for most of its parameters, so if you're using the default configuration, the only value you need to provide yourself is the Query .

However, an important parameter to be aware of is the cachePolicy . By default, this has the value of returnCacheDataElseFetch , which does essentially what it says on the label: it looks in the current cache (by default an in-memory cache) for data, and fetches it from the network if it's not present.

If the data is present, the default behavior is to return the local copy to prevent an unnecessary network fetch. However, this is sometimes not the desired behavior (especially after executing a mutation).

There are several different cache policies available to you, but the easiest way to absolutely force a refresh from the network that still updates the cache is to use fetchIgnoringCacheData . This policy bypasses the cache when going to the network, but it also stores the results of the fetch in the cache for future use.

First, we need to add the following import to DetailViewModel :

Swift DetailViewModel.swift copy 1 import Apollo

Update the loadLaunchDetails method to take a parameter to determine if it should force reload. If it should force reload, update the cache policy from the default .returnCacheDataElseFetch , which will return data from the cache if it exists, to .fetchIgnoringCacheData :

Swift DetailViewModel.swift copy 1 func loadLaunchDetails ( forceReload : Bool = false ) { 2 guard forceReload || launchID != launch ? .id else { 3 return 4 } 5 6 let cachePolicy: CachePolicy = forceReload ? . fetchIgnoringCacheData : . returnCacheDataElseFetch 7 8 Network. shared . apollo . fetch ( query : LaunchDetailsQuery ( launchId : launchID), cachePolicy : cachePolicy) { [ weak self ] result in 9 // Network handling remains the same 10 } 11 }

Next, update both the bookTrip(...) and cancelTrip(...) methods to use the updated loadLaunchDetails(...) call:

Swift DetailViewModel.swift copy 1 // bookTrip() 2 self . appAlert = . basic ( title : "Success!" , 3 message : bookingResult. message ?? "Trip booked successfully" ) 4 self . loadLaunchDetails ( forceReload : true ) 5 6 // cancelTrip() 7 self . appAlert = . basic ( title : "Trip cancelled" , 8 message : cancelResult. message ?? "Your trip has been officially cancelled" ) 9 self . loadLaunchDetails ( forceReload : true )

Test the mutations

Run the application. When you book or cancel a trip, the application will fetch the updated state and update the UI with the correct state. When you go out and back in, the cache will be updated with the most recent state, and the most recent state will display.

In the next section, you'll learn how to use subscriptions with the Apollo client.