12. Define additional mutations
In this section you will implement additional mutations for booking and cancelling trips.
Add the
BookTrip mutation
In Sandbox, open the Schema tab by clicking its icon, select the
Mutations, and take a look at the
bookTrips mutation:
Click the play button to the right to open this mutation in Explorer. Click the plus button to add the
bookTrips mutation:
You can see in the left sidebar that this takes an argument of an array of IDs (which was added as
$bookTripsLaunchIds), and the object returned from the operation has three properties:
A
successboolean indicating whether the booking succeeded
A
messagestring to display to the user
A list of
launchesthe current user has booked
Click the plus signs next to
success and
message to add those to your operation.
In the "Variables" section of Sandbox Explorer, add an array of identifiers. In this case, we'll use a single identifier to book one trip:
1{"bookTripsLaunchIds": ["25"]}
Next, directly next to the word "Variables", you'll see the word "Headers". Click that to bring up the headers section. Click the "New Header" button, and add "Authorization" in the header key text box and paste the token you got back in the last section for the value:
Now, click the Submit Operation button to run your authorized query. You'll get back information regarding the trips (or in this case, trip) you've just booked.
Note: If you receive an error that says "Cannot read property 'id' of null", that means your user was not found based on the token you passed through. Make sure your authorization header is properly formatted and that you're actually logged in!
With a mutation written like this, you can book any number of trips you want at the same time. However, the booking mechanism in our application will only let you book one trip at a time.
Luckily, there's an easy way to update the mutation so it's required to only take a single object. First, update the name of your operation in Explorer to the singular
BookTrip. Next, update the mutation to take a single
$id, then pass an array containing that
$id to the
bookTrips mutation:
1mutation BookTrip($id:ID!) {
2 bookTrips(launchIds:[$id]) {
3 success
4 message
5 }
6}
This is helpful because the Swift code generation will now generate a method that only accepts a single
ID instead of an array, but you'll still be calling the same mutation under the hood, without the backend needing to change anything.
In the Variables section of Sandbox Explorer, update the JSON dictionary to use
id as the key, and remove the array brackets from around the identifier:
1{"id": "25"}
Click the Submit Operation button to run your updated query. The response you get back should be identical to the one you got earlier:
Now that you've fleshed out your operation, it's time to put it into the app. Go to File > New > File... > Empty, name this file
BookTrip.graphql and add it next to your other GraphQL files. Paste in the final query from the Sandbox Explorer.
1mutation BookTrip($id: ID!) {
2 bookTrips(launchIds: [$id]) {
3 success
4 message
5 }
6}
Now run code generation in Terminal to generate the new mutation code.
Implement the
bookTrip logic
Now that you have the
BookTrip mutation, it's time to implement the logic to book a trip in the app. Start by going to
DetailViewModel.swift and finding the
bookTrip() method.
Replacing the existing function with this code:
1private func bookTrip(with id: RocketReserverAPI.ID) {
2 Network.shared.apollo.perform(mutation: BookTripMutation(id: id)) { [weak self] result in
3 guard let self = self else {
4 return
5 }
6
7 switch result {
8 case .success(let graphQLResult):
9 if let bookingResult = graphQLResult.data?.bookTrips {
10 if bookingResult.success {
11 self.appAlert = .basic(title: "Success!",
12 message: bookingResult.message ?? "Trip booked successfully")
13 self.loadLaunchDetails()
14 } else {
15 self.appAlert = .basic(title: "Could not book trip",
16 message: bookingResult.message ?? "Unknown failure")
17 }
18 }
19
20 if let errors = graphQLResult.errors {
21 self.appAlert = .errors(errors: errors)
22 }
23 case .failure(let error):
24 self.appAlert = .errors(errors: [error])
25 }
26 }
27}
You've now got the code to book a trip. Before you run it, let's add the code to cancel a trip as well.
Add the
CancelTrip mutation
The process for the
CancelTrip mutation is similar to the one for
BookTrip. Go back to the Sandbox's Schema tab, select Mutations, and look at the
cancelTrip mutation's documentation:
Click the play button to the right to open this operation in Explorer, add a new tab to Explorer for this new operation, then click the plus button to create your operation.
Check off
success and
message again to add those properties to the list of ones you want to get back with your cancellation information.
Again, Explorer's gotten a little verbose here, so update your operation's name and variables to be a little shorter:
1mutation CancelTrip($id: ID!) {
2 cancelTrip(launchId: $id) {
3 success
4 message
5 }
6}
One key difference from
bookTrips is that you're only allowed to cancel one trip at a time because only one
ID! is accepted as a parameter.
In the Variables section of Sandbox Explorer, you can use the exact same JSON that you used for
BookTrip (because it also used a single identifier called "id"):
1{"id": "25"}
Make sure that in the Headers section, you add your authorization token again (the token added to the tab with
BookTrip won't carry over to this new tab):
Click the Submit Operation button to cancel the trip, and you should see a successful request:
Once again, go back to Xcode and create a new empty file, name it
CancelTrip.graphql, and add it next to your other GraphQL files. Then, paste in the final query from Sandbox Explorer:
1mutation CancelTrip($launchId: ID!) {
2 cancelTrip(launchId: $launchId) {
3 success
4 message
5 }
6}
Now run code generation in Terminal to generate the new mutation code.
Implement the
cancelTrip logic
Now let's implement the logic to cancel a trip in the app, go back to
DetailViewModel.swift, find the
cancelTrip() method and replace it with the following code:
1private func cancelTrip(with id: RocketReserverAPI.ID) {
2 Network.shared.apollo.perform(mutation: CancelTripMutation(launchId: id)) { [weak self] result in
3 guard let self = self else {
4 return
5 }
6
7 switch result {
8 case .success(let graphQLResult):
9 if let cancelResult = graphQLResult.data?.cancelTrip {
10 if cancelResult.success {
11 self.appAlert = .basic(title: "Trip cancelled",
12 message: cancelResult.message ?? "Your trip has been officially cancelled")
13 self.loadLaunchDetails()
14 } else {
15 self.appAlert = .basic(title: "Could not cancel trip",
16 message: cancelResult.message ?? "Unknown failure.")
17 }
18 }
19
20 if let errors = graphQLResult.errors {
21 self.appAlert = .errors(errors: errors)
22 }
23 case .failure(let error):
24 self.appAlert = .errors(errors: [error])
25 }
26 }
27}
One more thing we need to do is update the
bookOrCancel() method to actually call our
bookTrip(...) and
cancelTrip(...) methods, replace the
TODO in
bookOrCancel() with the following code:
1guard let launch = launch else {
2 return
3}
4
5launch.isBooked ? cancelTrip(with: launch.id) : bookTrip(with: launch.id)
Now build and run the application, if you go to the detail view for any launch and click "Book trip" you should get a message that the trip was successfully booked, but you'll notice that the UI doesn't update, even if you go out of the detail view and back into it again.
Why is that? Because the trip you've got stored locally in your cache still has the old value for
isBooked.
There are a number of ways to change this, but for now we'll focus on the one that requires the fewest changes to your code: re-fetching the booking info from the network.
Force a fetch from the network
The
fetch method of
ApolloClient provides defaults for most of its parameters, so if you're using the default configuration, the only value you need to provide yourself is the
Query.
However, an important parameter to be aware of is the
cachePolicy. By default, this has the value of
returnCacheDataElseFetch, which does essentially what it says on the label: it looks in the current cache (by default an in-memory cache) for data, and fetches it from the network if it's not present.
If the data is present, the default behavior is to return the local copy to prevent an unnecessary network fetch. However, this is sometimes not the desired behavior (especially after executing a mutation).
There are several different cache policies available to you, but the easiest way to absolutely force a refresh from the network that still updates the cache is to use
fetchIgnoringCacheData. This policy bypasses the cache when going to the network, but it also stores the results of the fetch in the cache for future use.
First, we need to add the following
import to
DetailViewModel:
1import Apollo
Update the
loadLaunchDetails method to take a parameter to determine if it should force reload. If it should force reload, update the cache policy from the default
.returnCacheDataElseFetch, which will return data from the cache if it exists, to
.fetchIgnoringCacheData:
1func loadLaunchDetails(forceReload: Bool = false) {
2 guard forceReload || launchID != launch?.id else {
3 return
4 }
5
6 let cachePolicy: CachePolicy = forceReload ? .fetchIgnoringCacheData : .returnCacheDataElseFetch
7
8 Network.shared.apollo.fetch(query: LaunchDetailsQuery(launchId: launchID), cachePolicy: cachePolicy) { [weak self] result in
9 // Network handling remains the same
10 }
11}
Next, update both the
bookTrip(...) and
cancelTrip(...) methods to use the updated
loadLaunchDetails(...) call:
1// bookTrip()
2self.appAlert = .basic(title: "Success!",
3 message: bookingResult.message ?? "Trip booked successfully")
4self.loadLaunchDetails(forceReload: true)
5
6// cancelTrip()
7self.appAlert = .basic(title: "Trip cancelled",
8 message: cancelResult.message ?? "Your trip has been officially cancelled")
9self.loadLaunchDetails(forceReload: true)
Test the mutations
Run the application. When you book or cancel a trip, the application will fetch the updated state and update the UI with the correct state. When you go out and back in, the cache will be updated with the most recent state, and the most recent state will display.
In the next section, you'll learn how to use subscriptions with the Apollo client.