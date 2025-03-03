Apollo iOS 1.2 migration guide

This guide describes the process of migrating your code from version 1.0 or 1.1 to version 1.2 of Apollo iOS.

Though 1.2 is a minor version bump, a critical problem was addressed in this version that requires a small breaking change during the upgrade. While we strive to make the upgrade path for minor versions seamless, this issue could not be reasonably resolved without requiring this migration.

Cache Key Configuration API

The API for configuring custom cache keys has had a minor change in this version. The signature of the cacheKeyInfo(for:object:) function, defined in your generated SchemaConfiguration.swift file, has been modified.

In previous versions, the object parameter was of the type JSONObject , which is a typealias for the type Dictionary<String, AnyHashable> . In 1.2, the object parameter is of a newly defined type ObjectData .

In order to preserve your implementation, the SchemaConfiguration.swift file is generated only the first time code generation is run. This means that when upgrading to Apollo iOS 1.2, you will need to modify the function signature of the cacheKeyInfo(for:object:) function.

For new projects, the function will be properly generated on the first code generation run.

Reasoning

Because cache key resolution is performed both on raw JSON (from a network response) and SelectionSet model data (when writing to the cache directly), the underlying object data will have different formats. This inconsistency caused bugs that were difficult to track down for some users. The ObjectData wrapper struct is used to normalize this data to a consistent format in the context of the cacheKeyInfo(for:object:) function.

Migration Steps

For most users, the change will be as simple as changing the function signature from:

Swift v1.0 SchemaConfiguration.swift copy 1 public enum SchemaConfiguration : ApolloAPI . SchemaConfiguration { 2 static func cacheKeyInfo ( for type : Object, object : JSONObject) -> CacheKeyInfo ? { 3 /// ... 4 } 5 }

to

Swift v1.2 SchemaConfiguration.swift copy 1 public enum SchemaConfiguration : ApolloAPI . SchemaConfiguration { 2 static func cacheKeyInfo ( for type : Object, object : ObjectData) -> CacheKeyInfo ? { 3 /// ... 4 } 5 }

For most basic use cases, which only use the object 's subscript to access its values, this will suffice. However, the ObjectData struct does not provide the same API as a Dictionary and has some semantic differences that you may need to address. We recommend running sufficient tests to ensure your cache key resolution function still returns the expected values.

If your cache key resolution function does not compile or resolve cache keys correctly with the new function signature, please continue reading for more information.

Changes to underlying value types

The ObjectData struct allows you to access the values of the provided object in a way that ensure consistency of the value types. If your implementation of the cacheKeyInfo(for:object:) function casts values to specific expected types, you may need to modify your code to ensure that casting is done properly. The values you should expect to be returned for the keys in an ObjectData struct are as follows:

Scalar types The raw scalar value ( String, Int, Float, Double or Bool )

Custom scalar types The custom scalar will be deserialized into the raw value returned from the type's jsonValue property. See Custom Scalars for more information

Object types For other GraphQL objects nested inside of the passed object , another ObjectData struct will be returned. In previous versions, the return value was another JSONObject (ie. Dictionary<String, AnyHashable> ).

List types For a list field, the returned value is the newly defined ListData struct. ListData functions the same as ObjectData , wrapping an array of elements instead of a dictionary.



ObjectData API limitations

The ObjectData struct exposes a notably limited API. It only allows subscript access to the key value pairs of its underlying data. Generally, this API should suffice for accessing the values needed to resolve cache keys. If your cacheKeyInfo(for:object:) function is using any other functionality of Dictionary , you will need to refactor your code.

In order to limit the complexity required by cache key resolution mechanisms, additions to the ObjectData API are being made only as needed based on feedback from our users. If your cacheKeyInfo(for:object:) function requires other functionality to be exposed on ObjectData , please submit a Feature Request .

Example

Let's consider an example cacheKeyInfo(for:object:) function from the previous version which needs to have some modifications made while migrating to version 1.2

Swift v1.0 SchemaConfiguration.swift copy 1 public enum SchemaConfiguration : ApolloAPI . SchemaConfiguration { 2 static func cacheKeyInfo ( for type : Object, object : JSONObject) -> CacheKeyInfo ? { 3 switch type { 4 case Objects. User : 5 let userInfo = object[info] as? [ String : AnyHashable ] 6 let emailList = userInfo[ "emailAddresses" ] as? [ String ] 7 return try ? CacheKeyInfo ( jsonValue : emailList[ 0 ]) 8 9 case Objects. Post : 10 let timestampCustomScalar = object[ "timestamp" ] as? TimeStamp 11 let timestampRawValue = object[ "timestamp" ] as? String 12 let timestampString = (timestampCustomScalar ? . jsonValue as? String ) 13 ?? timestampRawValue 14 return try ? CacheKeyInfo ( jsonValue : timestampString) 15 16 case Objects. Product : 17 return try ? CacheKeyInfo ( id : object[ "UPC" ]) 18 19 default: 20 return nil 21 } 22 } 23 }

To migrate this function to 1.2, we need to make a few changes.

The object parameter must be changed to the type ObjectData The value for the User object's info field should be cast to ObjectData instead of [String: AnyHashable] The User object's info.emailAddresses should expect a ListData type instead of [String] . Previously, the value for the Post object's timestamp custom scalar may have been the TimeStamp custom scalar or its raw jsonValue type, depending on the source of the data. Now we should always expect the deserialized jsonValue – in this case, a String . The Product object's UPC field has always been a scalar String value. There is no change needed here.

Swift v1.2 SchemaConfiguration.swift copy 1 public enum SchemaConfiguration : ApolloAPI . SchemaConfiguration { 2 static func cacheKeyInfo ( for type : Object, object : ObjectData) -> CacheKeyInfo ? { 3 switch type { 4 case Objects. User : 5 let userInfo = object[ "info" ] as? ObjectData 6 let emailList = userInfo[ "emailAddresses" ] as? ListData 7 return try ? CacheKeyInfo ( jsonValue : emailList[ 0 ] as? String ) 8 9 case Objects. Post : 10 let timestamp = object[ "timestamp" ] as? String 11 return try ? CacheKeyInfo ( jsonValue : timestamp) 12 13 case Objects. Product : 14 return try ? CacheKeyInfo ( jsonValue : object[ "UPC" ]) 15 16 default: 17 return nil 18 } 19 } 20 }

The ObjectData and ListData subscript accessors can also be chained together. This means the User object's cache key resolution could be implemented more simply as:

Swift copy 1 case Objects. User : 2 return try ? CacheKeyInfo ( 3 jsonValue : object[ "info" ] ? [ "emailAddresses" ] ? [ 0 ] 4 )

Swift Access Modifiers

1.2.0 introduces new codegen configuration parameters that allow you to specify the access control of the generated Swift types. When using a module type of embeddedInTarget or operation output types of relative or absolute you can choose to have the generated Swift types be accessible with public or internal access.

You do not need to add these options to your codegen configuration but the default used when the option is not specified is different from previous Apollo iOS versions.

Before 1.2.0 all Swift types were generated with public access, the default for the new configuration option is internal .

This means that where you might have been using publicly available Swift types before you might now have compiler errors where those types are no longer accessible. To resolve this you will need to add the configuration option to your codegen configuration specifying the public access modifier.

You may need to make manual changes to the schema configuration and custom scalar files because these files are not regenerated if they already exist. The alternative to manually updating them is to remove those files, run code generation, and then re-add any custom logic you may have had in the pre-existing custom scalar files.

Example

Module type

JSON Swift CLI Configuration JSON copy 1 "output" : { 2 "schemaTypes" : { 3 "moduleType" : { 4 "embeddedInTarget" : { 5 "name" : "MyApplicationTarget" , 6 "accessModifier" : "public" 7 } 8 }, 9 "path" : "./generated/schema/" 10 } 11 } Swift Codegen Setup copy 1 let configuration = ApolloCodegenConfiguration ( 2 // Other properties not shown 3 output : ApolloCodegenConfiguration. FileOutput ( 4 schemaTypes : ApolloCodegenConfiguration. SchemaTypesFileOutput ( 5 path : "./generated/schema/" , 6 moduleType : . embeddedInTarget ( name : "MyApplicationTarget" , accessModifier : . public ) 7 ) 8 ... 9 ) 10 )

Operations - relative

JSON Swift CLI Configuration JSON copy 1 "output" : { 2 "operations" : { 3 "relative" : { 4 "subpath" : "Generated" , 5 "accessModifier" : "public" 6 } 7 } 8 } Swift Codegen Setup copy 1 let configuration = ApolloCodegenConfiguration ( 2 // Other properties not shown 3 output : ApolloCodegenConfiguration. FileOutput ( 4 operations : . relative ( 5 subpath : "generated" , 6 accessModifier : . public 7 ) 8 ... 9 ) 10 )

Operations - absolute