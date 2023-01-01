Custom cache keys

When working with a normalized cache, it is recommended that you specify a cache ID for each object type in your schema. If you don't, objects are assigned a default cache ID, but that ID can lead to undesirable duplication of data.

The normalized cache computes a cache key for each object that is stored in the cache. With Apollo iOS, you can customize the computation of cache keys to improve the performance and capabilities of your cache.

To learn more, read about how the cache normalizes objects by cache key.

The @typePolicy and @fieldPolicy directives are intended to be used together. The @typePolicy directive applies to types in your schema and derives cache keys from fields on a fetched object when writing to the cache. The @fieldPolicy directive applies to fields that have arguments on types in your schema and derives cache keys from the values of the field's arguments when reading an object from the cache.

For most use cases, you can configure cache keys declaratively using the methods described on this page. For advanced use cases not supported by declarative cache keys, you can use programmatic cache key configuration. When executing an operation, the library first checks for programmatic cache keys, then for directive -based cache keys, and finally falls back to the default implementation.

Schema extensions

Declarative cache keys work by adding directives to your backend schema types to indicate how cache keys should be resolved for those types. To do this, you can extend your backend schema by creating a schema extension file with the file extension .graphqls . You can add any number of schema extension files to your project.

note schemaSearchPaths of your code generation configuration's Make sure you include your schema extension files in theof your code generation configuration's FileInput

The @typePolicy directive

The @typePolicy directive lets you specify an object's cache ID using key fields of the object returned by your GraphQL server. You can apply @typePolicy to both concrete object types and interface types in your schema.

To declare a type policy, extend the type with the @typePolicy directive in a .graphqls schema extension file.

Key fields

The @typePolicy directive has a single keyFields argument, which takes a string indicating the fields used to determine a type's cache key.

GraphQL typePolicies.graphqls copy extend type Book @typePolicy ( keyFields : "id" )

If you add the above schema extension file , Apollo iOS resolves the cache key for all objects with a __typename of "Book" by using the value of their id field. The concrete type of the object is always prepended to the cache key. This means that a Book object with an id of 456 will resolve to have a cache key of Book:456 .

note @typePolicy key fields must return a scalar type. To use non- scalar fields in cache keys, use All of a type'skey fields must return atype. To use non- scalar fields in cache keys, use programmatic cache key configuration

Multiple key fields

You can specify multiple key fields for an object if they are all required to uniquely identify a particular cache entry. Separate multiple key fields with a single space when declaring them:

GraphQL typePolicies.graphqls copy 1 extend type Author @typePolicy ( keyFields : "firstName lastName" )

With this extension, the resolved cache key includes all declared key fields and separates them by the + character. In this case, an Author object with a firstName of "Ray" and a last name of "Bradbury" would resolve to have a cache key of Author:Ray+Bradbury .

Type policies on interface types

You can also use @typePolicy on interface types. Doing so specifies a default set of key fields for all types that implement that interface.

GraphQL extra.graphqls copy 1 extend interface Node @typePolicy ( keyFields : "id" )

note Overriding type policies is not currently supported. If an object type has a @typePolicy , it must match any type policies of any interfaces the object type implements.

Caveats and limitations

Declarative cache key resolution has a few limitations you should be aware of while implementing your @typePolicy directives:

Conflicting Type Policies

If any type implements two interfaces with conflicting type policies, Apollo iOS throws a validation error when executing code generation.

Cache Inconsistencies

When an object is returned for a field of an interface type where the interface has a @typePolicy , Apollo iOS will first attempt to find a @typePolicy for the concrete type by using the __typename field of the returned object. If the type does not have an @typePolicy of its own, the interface's @typePolicy will be applied.

If the same object is returned for multiple fields of different interface types with conflicting type policies, it is possible that the same object is resolved with two different type policies, leading to cache inconsistencies.

In most circumstances, validation that is run during code generation prevents this from occurring. However, this may still occur if changes are made to the schema after code generation runs or after your application is published.

This is possible if:

A) A type is added to your schema after code generation is executed and that type implements two different interfaces with different type policies

B) Implementation of an interface is added to an existing type which already implements an interface with a different type policy

The @fieldPolicy directive

The @fieldPolicy directive enables you to specify how cache keys should be resolved when querying a field with arguments. In practice, field policies should be thought of as applied to a specific field with arguments on a type in your schema. Because directives cannot be added to fields in schema extensions, you can apply the @fieldPolicy directive to Object and Interface types in your schema and provide a field name for the policy to be applied to.

When fetching a field with an argument, you can use a field policy to configure an expected cache key for the object that is derived from the values of the field's arguments. Field policies are designed to be used in combination with type policies. When the cache key for an object derived by the type policy is the same as the one derived by the field policy, the field can use the cached object.

Directive usage

The @fieldPolicy directive has two arguments: forField and keyArgs . Use forField to provide the name of the field you're adding the policy to. Use keyArgs to specify which input arguments of that field to use for resolving cache keys and in what order. The format of the resolved cache key is the same as with @typePolicy : {type name}:{value} . When multiple key arguments are present, they are joined with a + separator.

Given a type like this:

GraphQL copy 1 type Query { 2 allAnimals ( species : String ! ): Animal ! 3 } 4 5 type Animal { 6 id : ID ! 7 name : String ! 8 species : String ! 9 }

Apply this field policy as follows:

GraphQL copy 1 extend type Query @fieldPolicy ( forField : "allAnimals" , keyArgs : "species" )

This results in resolved cache keys that look like Animal:Lion or Animal:Tiger .

Multiple key arguments

When you have multiple key arguments, provide them to the directive as a space-delimited string. For example, for a type like this:

GraphQL copy 1 type Query { 2 allAnimals ( species : String ! , habitat : String ! ): Animal ! 3 } 4 5 type Animal { 6 id : ID ! 7 name : String ! 8 species : String ! 9 habitat : String ! 10 }

Apply this field policy as follows:

GraphQL copy 1 extend type Query @fieldPolicy ( forField : "allAnimals" , keyArgs : "species habitat" )

This results in resolved cache keys that look like Animal:Lion+Savanna .

You can control the order of arguments in the cache key by changing their order in the directive, which results in a cache key of Animal:Savanna+Lion :

GraphQL copy 1 extend type Query @fieldPolicy ( forField : "allAnimals" , keyArgs : "habitat species" )

List arguments

The @fieldPolicy directive supports fields that return a list. When using lists, note the following requirements:

If a field has a list return type, it must contain exactly one list input parameter.

Conversely, if a field has a list input parameter, it must return a list.

Nested lists are not supported.

Partial cache hits are not supported, so every cache key created from the input parameters must have a cache hit or the cache read will fail.

If you need to apply a field policy to a field that is not supported by these restrictions, you can use programmatic field policy configuration.

With a field like this:

GraphQL copy 1 type Query { 2 allAnimals ( species : [ String ! ], habitat : String ! ): [ Animal ! ] 3 } 4 5 type Animal { 6 id : ID ! 7 name : String ! 8 species : String ! 9 habitat : String ! 10 }

Apply this field policy like this:

GraphQL copy 1 extend type Query @fieldPolicy ( forField : "allAnimals" , keyArgs : "species habitat" )

If your inputs are ["Lion", "Elephant"] and Savanna , your cache keys are Animal:Lion+Savanna and Animal:Elephant+Savanna . These are used to retrieve objects from the cache and populate the list to return from the field.

Object arguments

You can use an Input Object as the type for your input parameters on a field. In these cases, use dot notation to traverse the object's structure for the value to use in your cache key.

With a type like this:

GraphQL copy 1 type Query { 2 allAnimals ( input : QueryInput ! ): Animal ! 3 } 4 5 type Animal { 6 id : ID ! 7 name : String ! 8 species : String ! 9 habitat : String ! 10 } 11 12 input QueryInput { 13 id : ID ! 14 species : String ! 15 }

Apply a field policy as follows:

GraphQL copy 1 extend type Query @fieldPolicy ( forField : "allAnimals" , keyArgs : "input.species" )