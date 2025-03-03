Programmatic Cache Keys

When declarative cache IDs don't fit your use case, you can programmatically generate cache IDs for object types in your normalized cache.

To configure cache keys programmatically, you can alter the SchemaConfiguration.cacheKeyInfo(for type:object:) method to return a CacheKeyInfo object.

note Programmatic cache key usage will take precedence over declarative cache keys. If you return a CacheKeyInfo for an object, it will be used to compute that object's cache key and any relevant @typePolicy will be ignored. Returning nil from this function will still fall back to using declarative cache keys.

CacheKeyInfo

The information needed to construct a cache key is represented by a CacheKeyInfo value. This struct consists of two properties you can provide to determine how a cache key is computed:

let uniqueKeyGroup: String? An optional group identifier for a set of objects that should be grouped together in the normalized cache. This is used as the first component of the cache key. caution To ensure cache key group uniqueness, all objects with the same uniqueKeyGroup must have unique id s across all types. To prevent cache key collisions, cache keys will always have a group identifier component. When the uniqueKeyGroup is nil (the default value), the __typename of the response object is used as the group identifier. If multiple distinct types can be grouped together in the cache, the CacheKeyInfo for each Object should have the same uniqueKeyGroup . tip keys in the normalized cache will have the same prefix. This allows you to search for cached objects in the same group by their cache id . To learn more, read about By grouping objects together, theirin the normalized cache will have the same prefix. This allows you to search for cached objects in the same group by their cache. To learn more, read about direct cache access let id: String The unique cache ID representing the object. This is used as the second component of the cache key. caution To ensure cache ID uniqueness, the id must be deterministic and unique for all objects with the same group identifier ( __typename or uniqueKeyGroup ). That is, a response object for the same entity will always have the same key in the cache. Different objects, even with the same group identifier, will always have distinct keys.

The normalized cache constructs cache keys with the format:

"${GroupIdentifier}:${CacheID}"

Given the following a CacheKeyInfo :

Swift copy CacheKeyInfo ( id : "123" , uniqueKeyGroup : "Animal" )

Apollo iOS would construct a cache key of "Animal:123" .

The SchemaConfiguration file

The SchemaConfiguration file is your entry point to configuring cache keys for the types in your schema.

When Apollo iOS generates code for your project, it will generate a set of metadata types representing the GraphQL schema for your application. One of these files is named SchemaConfiguration.swift .

The code generation engine creates this file if it doesn't exist yet, but never overwrites an existing SchemaConfiguration.swift file. This means you can edit your schema configuration without those changes being overwritten on subsequent code generation runs.

Specifying cache IDs

The SchemaConfiguration contains a cacheKeyInfo(for type:object:) function. This function provides you a JSON response object and the concrete type of the object represented by the response.

The object parameter provides a JSON response from either a network request or a cache hit.

The type parameter provides a strongly typed Object type. This is a generated metadata type representing a concrete type in your GraphQL schema.

To configure how cache keys are computed from a response object, you can create and return CacheKeyInfo values from your implementation of cacheKeyInfo(for:object:) .

note cache IDs, make sure that you are always fetching the fields used to construct those IDs in your operations. Any response objects that don't contain the cache ID fields will not be able to be When specifying, make sure that you are always fetching the fields used to construct those IDs in your operations. Any response objects that don't contain thefields will not be able to be merged via cache normalization

Using a default cache ID field

If your schema provides a common unique identifier across many of your objects types, you may want to use that field as the cache ID by default.

Swift SchemaConfiguration.swift copy 1 public enum SchemaConfiguration : ApolloAPI . SchemaConfiguration { 2 static func cacheKeyInfo ( for type : Object, object : ObjectData) -> CacheKeyInfo ? { 3 guard let id = object[ "id" ] as? String else { 4 return nil 5 } 6 7 return CacheKeyInfo ( id : id) 8 } 9 }

If the JSON response object has no id field, the function returns nil and the cache will normalize the object using the default response path normalization.

JSON value convenience initializer

Alternatively, you can use the init(jsonValue:uniqueKeyGroup:) convenience initializer. This initializer attempts to use the value of a key in the JSON response, throwing an error if the key does not exist.

If you want to return nil when the value does not exist, you can use try? .

Swift SchemaConfiguration.swift copy 1 public enum SchemaConfiguration : ApolloAPI . SchemaConfiguration { 2 static func cacheKeyInfo ( for type : Object, object : ObjectData) -> CacheKeyInfo ? { 3 return try ? CacheKeyInfo ( jsonValue : object[ "id" ]) 4 } 5 }

Specifying cache IDs by Object type

If you would like to specify cache IDs differently for different types of objects, you can use the type parameter.

For an object of the type Dog with a unique key represented by an id field, you may implement cache key resolution as:

Swift SchemaConfiguration.swift copy 1 public enum SchemaConfiguration : ApolloAPI . SchemaConfiguration { 2 static func cacheKeyInfo ( for type : Object, object : ObjectData) -> CacheKeyInfo ? { 3 switch type { 4 case Objects. Dog : 5 return try ? CacheKeyInfo ( jsonValue : object[ "id" ]) 6 7 default: 8 return nil 9 } 10 } 11 }

Specifying cache IDs by abstract types

If object types sharing the same interface or union in your schema have the same cache key resolution strategy, you can resolve the key based on those abstract types.

The generated schema metadata includes Interfaces and Unions types that contain a list of all the abstract types used in your GraphQL schema.

For example, for a schema with Dog and Cat types that implement interface Pet , you may implement cache key resolution as:

Swift SchemaConfiguration.swift copy 1 public enum SchemaConfiguration : ApolloAPI . SchemaConfiguration { 2 static func cacheKeyInfo ( for type : Object, object : ObjectData) -> CacheKeyInfo ? { 3 if type. implements (Interfaces. Pet ) { 4 return try ? CacheKeyInfo ( jsonValue : object[ "id" ]) 5 } 6 7 return nil 8 } 9 }

To instead configure cache key resolution based on a union type, use the union's possibleTypes property.

Swift SchemaConfiguration.swift copy 1 public enum SchemaConfiguration : ApolloAPI . SchemaConfiguration { 2 static func cacheKeyInfo ( for type : Object, object : ObjectData) -> CacheKeyInfo ? { 3 if Unions.ClassroomPets.possibleTypes. contains (type) { 4 return try ? CacheKeyInfo ( jsonValue : object[ "id" ]) 5 } 6 7 return nil 8 } 9 }

Grouping cached objects with uniqueKeyGroup

If your cache IDs values are guaranteed to be unique across a number of different types, you may want to group them together in the cache with a common uniqueKeyGroup .

See uniqueKeyGroup for more information on grouping cached objects.

For example, if all objects that implement interface Animal will have unique cache IDs, whether they are Dog , Cat , or any other type that implements Animal , they can share a uniqueKeyGroup .

Swift SchemaConfiguration.swift copy 1 public enum SchemaConfiguration : ApolloAPI . SchemaConfiguration { 2 static func cacheKeyInfo ( for type : Object, object : ObjectData) -> CacheKeyInfo ? { 3 if type. implements (Interfaces. Pet ) { 4 return try ? CacheKeyInfo ( 5 jsonValue : object[ "id" ], 6 uniqueKeyGroupId : Interfaces. Pet . name 7 ) 8 } 9 10 return nil 11 } 12 }

Caveats and limitations

Programmatic cache key resolution has a few notable quirks and limitations you should be aware of while implementing your cache key resolution function:

While the cache key for an object can use a field from another nested object, if the fields on the referenced object are changed in another operation, the cache key for the dependent object will not be updated. For nested objects that are not normalized with their own cache key, this will never occur, but if the nested object is an entity with its own cache key, it can be mutated independently. In that case, any other objects whose cache keys are dependent on the mutated entity will not be updated automatically. You must take care to update those entities manually with a cache mutation. The object passed to this function represents data for an object in a specific operation model, not a type in your schema. This means that aliased fields will be keyed on their alias name, not the name of the field on the schema type. The object parameter of this function is an ObjectData struct that wraps the underlying object data. Because cache key resolution is performed both on raw JSON (from a network response) and SelectionSet model data (when writing to the cache directly), the underlying data will have different formats. The ObjectData wrapper is used to normalize this data to a consistent format in this context.

Programmatic field policy usage

When fetching a field with an argument, you can use a field policy to configure an expected cache key for the object that is derived from the values of the field's arguments. Field policies can be applied using the @fieldPolicy directive or programmatically.

To add programmatic field policies, extend your existing SchemaConfiguration to conform to the FieldPolicy.Provider protocol. The protocol requires you to implement two functions: one for fields that return a single instance and one for fields that return a list.