Introduction

Welcome! This tutorial demonstrates adding the Apollo iOS SDK to an app to communicate with a GraphQL server. In this tutorial you will learn how to:

Download a schema

Run code generation

Write queries and mutations

Handle errors

Handle Pagination

Authenticate with a backend server

Use subscriptions to receive real-time updates

The tutorial uses an instance of Apollo Server hosted on Heroku, and Apollo Studio Sandbox which connects to that server. If you're curious about how to build your own server, see the Apollo full-stack tutorial.

If you encounter any issues during the tutorial, feel free to ask questions by either opening an issue on the tutorial GitHub repo or stopping by our community forums for help .

What are you building?

This tutorial takes you through building an app to "book a seat" on any of the rockets that have been sent into space by SpaceX .

The tutorial is confirmed to work with the following tools:

Xcode 14.3

Swift 5.8

Apollo iOS SDK 1.2.0

The tutorial assumes that you're using a Mac with Xcode and assumes some prior experience with iOS development. The tutorial is built using SwiftUI, however it is not intended to teach SwiftUI but rather to illustrate how to use the Apollo iOS SDK.

Before you start, you should either check out or download the contents of the iOS tutorial repository at https://github.com/apollographql/iOSTutorial . There's a "starter" folder where you'll begin and a "final" folder that shows what the app will wind up looking like when it's complete.

Ready to start?

🚀 Let's go! 🚀