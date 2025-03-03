Operation Models Configuration

Operation models are generated for each of the GraphQL definitions defined in your project. These models are used to execute operations using the ApolloClient and include response models for accessing the data returned by these operations.

The way you want to structure your project to use these operation models is important in determining where they should be located in your project. You can configure this using the output.operations property in your codegen configuration.

In this section, we will consider the options for how you may use the generated operation models and answer the question:

Where should your generated operation models be located?

Generally, you'll decide between two approaches: confined models or shared models.

note Wherever your operation models are located, it is required that they have access to your schema types and the ApolloAPI target to compile successfully.

Confined models

If you want to organize your generated models by specific feature areas or modules, use the OperationsFileOutput.relative(subpath: String?) value for the output.operations property. The code generation engine now generates your operation models relative to the .graphql files that define them.

This option gives you the most flexibility and control over your operation models. You can generate them anywhere in your project structure by organizing your .graphql operation definitions.

With relative paths, you can:

Co-locate models alongside the feature code using them

Include models in different modules across your project

Organize models based on feature area

Or use any other structure your project needs

note multi-module project configuration, ensure that any modules that include your operation models link to both your When including your operation models in a, ensure that any modules that include your operation models link toyour schema types module and the ApolloAPI library

Sharing fragments across modules

When working in a multi-module project configuration with confined operation models, you may want to share fragment models across operations (or other fragments) in multiple modules in your project. This can be accomplished using the @import(module: String!) client directive.

This directive can be applied to any GraphQL definition in it's .graphql file, which adds an import statement for the given module name to the top of definition's generated Swift file.

Using .relative(subpath:) operations, you can place your shared fragment into a module that can be shared between the dependent definitions. Make sure the modules containing your dependent definitions are linked to the module containing your fragment. Then, you can use the @import(module: String!) client directive to import that module in your generated operation model file.

Shared models

You can also share your generated operation models across modules in your project. You can do this by including them within the shared schema types module or by manually including them in another shared module.

Bundling within a shared schema type module

For most small projects, including your operation models within the shared schema type module is the most straightforward way to share them. With this structure, your operation models are in a sub-folder of the schema types module directory.

You can do this using the .inSchemaModule option for the output.operations property:

If you have a schema module, the codegen engine includes your operations in that module, which you can then import into your project's other modules.

If you are embedding your schema in another target, the codegen engine includes your operations in the generated schema namespace in your application target.

Absolute path

You can also generate your operation models into a single directory using the .absolute(path:) option. Then, you can manually include this directory in your project however you see fit.