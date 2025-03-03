The Codegen CLI
The Codegen CLI provides a command line tool that streamlines the process of running code generation. The CLI can be ran manually from Terminal (or any other shell program) or can be called into from bash scripts.
The Codegen CLI has three primary commands:
Initialize: Initializes an
apollo-codegen-configuration.jsonfile that can be used to configure how the CLI generates code.
Fetch Schema: Fetches your GraphQL schema and writes it to a file. The schema is required in order to run code generation.
To learn how to configure schema fetching, see Downloading a schema.
Generate: Runs the code generation engine using the configuration in your
apollo-codegen-configuration.jsonfile.
Generate Operation Manifest: Generates the operation manifest for persisted queries using the configuration in your
apollo-codegen-configuration.jsonfile.
For detailed usage documentation of these commands, see the Usage section.
Installation
When Apollo iOS is included as a dependency through Swift Package Manager (SPM) or Cocoapods, the CLI is built and packaged with the dependency automatically. This ensures you always have a valid version of the CLI for the version of Apollo iOS you are using and you never have to worry about installation or updates.
To learn how to run the Codegen CLI with your chosen package manager, open the appropriate section:
SPM with Package.swift
apollo-cli-install SPM plugin. This plugin builds the CLI and creates a symbolic link to the executable in your project root.If using a
Package.swift file, you can install the CLI by running:
1swift package --allow-writing-to-package-directory apollo-cli-install
apollo-ios-cli) in your project root folder. You can now run the CLI from the command line using
./apollo-ios-cli.
Note: Because the
apollo-ios-cliin your project root is only a symbolic link, it only works if the compiled CLI executable exists. This is generally located in your Xcode Derived Data or the
.buildfolder. If these are cleared, you can rerun the Install CLI plugin to rebuild the CLI executable.
SPM with Xcode Project
InstallCLI SPM plugin.This plugin builds the CLI and creates a symbolic link to the executable in your project root.If you use Swift packages through Xcode, you can right-click on your project in the Xcode file explorer, revealing an Install CLI plugin command. Selecting this command presents a dialog allowing you to grant the plugin "write" access to your project directory.After the plugin installs, it creates a symbolic link to the Codegen CLI (named
apollo-ios-cli) in your project root folder. You can now run the CLI from the command line with
./apollo-ios-cli.
Note: Because the
apollo-ios-cliin your project root is only a symbolic link, it only works if the compiled CLI executable exists. This is generally located in your Xcode Derived Data or the
.buildfolder. If these are cleared, you can rerun the Install CLI plugin to rebuild the CLI executable.
Cocoapods
pod install (located in
Pods/Apollo/apollo-ios-cli).After installing the Apollo iOS pod, you can run the Codegen CLI from the directory of your
Podfile:
1./Pods/Apollo/apollo-ios-cli ${Command Name} -${Command Arguments}
Note: If you are using
:path in your Podfile to link to a local copy of Apollo iOS, the CLI will not be automatically available. You will need to manually build the Codegen CLI. See the CLI installation guide for directions on how to do that.
Pre-built Binary
1./apollo-ios-cli ${Command Name} -${Command Arguments}
Build it Yourself
1make build-cli
.build/release/apollo-ios-cli. You can run the CLI from this directory, move it to another location, or add it to your shell's
$PATH.
1./.build/release/apollo-ios-cli ${Command Name} -${Command Arguments}
Usage
The Apollo iOS Codegen CLI is a command like utility for Apollo iOS code generation.
apollo-ios-cli <subcommand>
Options:
|Option
|Description
--version
|Show the version of the CLI.
-h, --help
|Show help information.
Subcommands:
|Command
|Description
init
|Initialize a new configuration with defaults.
generate
|Generate Swift source code based on a code generation configuration.
fetch-schema
|Download a GraphQL schema from the Apollo Registry or GraphQL introspection.
See
apollo-ios-cli help <subcommand> for detailed help.
Initialize
Creates an
apollo-codegen-configuration.json file with default values. The Codegen CLI reads this file to configure how the CLI generates code.
The default configuration will:
Find all GraphQL schema files ending with the file extension
.graphqlswithin your project directory.
Find all GraphQL operation and fragment definition files ending with the file extension
.graphqlwithin your project directory.
Create a Swift Package for your generated schema with the
schema-nameprovided.
Generate operation and fragment models relative to the
.graphqlfiles that define them.
For more information on configuring code generation, see the configuration documentation.
Command:
apollo-ios-cli init --schema-namespace <namespace> --module-type <type> [--target-name <target name>]
Options:
|Option
|Description
--schema-namespace
|[Required] The name you would like to be used as the namespace for your generated schema files.
--module-type
|[Required] How to package the schema types for dependency management. Possible types are
embeddedInTarget,
swiftPackageManager,
other.
--target-name
|Name of the target in which the schema types files will be manually embedded.
Note: This is required for the "embeddedInTarget" module type and will be ignored for all other module types.
-p, --path <path>
|Write the configuration to a file at the path. (default:
./apollo-codegen-config.json)
-w, --overwrite
|Overwrite any file at
--path. If init is called without
--overwrite and a config file already exists at
--path, the command will fail.
-s, --print
|Print the configuration to stdout.
--version
|Show the version of the CLI.
-h, --help
|Show help information.
Fetch Schema
Downloads a GraphQL schema from the Apollo Registry or GraphQL introspection and writes it to a file. The schema is required in order to run code generation.
For more information on schema fetching, see Downloading a schema.
For more information on configuring schema fetching, see the configuration documentation.
Command:
apollo-ios-cli fetch-schema [--path <path>] [--string <string>]
Options:
|Option
|Description
-p, --path <path>
|Read the configuration from a file at the path. Requires that the
schemaDownload property is configured in the file.
--string overrides this option if used together. (default:
./apollo-codegen-config.json)
-s, --string <string>
|Provide the configuration string in JSON format. This option overrides
--path.
-v, --verbose
|Increase verbosity to include debug output.
--version
|Show the version of the CLI.
-h, --help
|Show help information.
Generate
Runs the code generation engine to generate Swift source code using the configuration in your
apollo-codegen-configuration.json file.
For more information on configuring code generation, see the configuration documentation.
Command:
apollo-ios-cli generate [--path <path>] [--string <string>]
Options:
|Option
|Description
-p, --path <path>
|Read the configuration from a file at the path.
--string overrides this option if used together. (default:
./apollo-codegen-config.json)
-s, --string <string>
|Provide the configuration string in JSON format. This option overrides
--path.
-v, --verbose
|Increase verbosity to include debug output.
-f, --fetch-schema
|Fetch the GraphQL schema before Swift code generation. This runs the
fetch-schema command.
--ignore-version-mismatch
|Ignores version mismatches between the
apollo-ios-cli and the version of the Apollo sdk being used.
--version
|Show the version of the CLI.
-h, --help
|Show help information.
Generate Operation Manifest
Generates the operation manifest for persisted queries using the configuration in your
apollo-codegen-configuration.json file.
For more information on configuring code generation, see the configuration documentation.
Command:
apollo-ios-cli generate-operation-manifest [--path <path>] [--string <string>]
Options:
|Option
|Description
-p, --path <path>
|Read the configuration from a file at the path.
--string overrides this option if used together. (default:
./apollo-codegen-config.json)
-s, --string <string>
|Provide the configuration string in JSON format. This option overrides
--path.
-v, --verbose
|Increase verbosity to include debug output.
--ignore-version-mismatch
|Ignores version mismatches between the
apollo-ios-cli and the version of the Apollo sdk being used.
--version
|Show the version of the CLI.
-h, --help
|Show help information.