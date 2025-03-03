Project Modularization
Configuring Apollo iOS with single target vs multi-module projects
When determining how to configure your project to use Apollo iOS, the first question you'll need to answer is:
Will your project interact with Apollo in a single target or through multiple modules?
Depending on the size and complexity of your project, it might be built as a single monolithic application target or be composed of multiple modules that interact with Apollo.
Interactions with Apollo include setting up your
ApolloClient; executing operations; using the generated models; interacting with the normalized cache; and any other functionality that uses the
Apollo or
ApolloAPI libraries.
Single target
A single target project configuration means that all of your interaction with Apollo will be done from a single target in your project. This is usually the case if your project consists of a single monolithic application target.
Alternatively you may use a single target configuration with a multi-module project when encapsulating your dependency on Apollo iOS behind a custom wrapper module. While it is common practice to encapsulate the setup of your
ApolloClient and/or execution of operations, if you would like to use the generated operation response models in your other modules, you will need to use a multi-module project configuration.
For a single target project configuration, you can link your target to the
Apollo library. You can also optionally link to
ApolloSQLite and/or
ApolloWebSocket to enable their functionality.
For more information about the libraries that make up the Apollo iOS SDK, see the Apollo iOS SDK.
Multi-module
A multi-module project can interact with Apollo in a variety of ways from different modules.
You may have some infrastructure modules that setup and manage the
ApolloClient and
NormalizedCache, others that need to execute operations, and others that consume response models without ever interacting with the
ApolloClient directly.
To include the Apollo iOS SDK in a project with multiple modules:
Link
Apolloto the modules configuring or using the networking and caching APIs.
Optionally, link
ApolloSQLiteand/or
ApolloWebSocketto the module that sets up your
ApolloClientto enable them.
Link
ApolloAPIto the modules that only include or consume the generated models.
If you are using test mocks, link
ApolloTestSupportto any unit test targets that need to create mocks of your generated models.