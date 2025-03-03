Apollo iOS SDK components
For Cocoapods users:
Cocoapods combines subspecs into a single target. This means that:
If you use the
ApolloSQLiteand
ApolloWebSocketsubspecs, they are also merged into the
Apollotarget.
Libraries that compose the Apollo iOS package:
|Description
|Usage
Apollo
The core Apollo client library.
Includes the networking and caching APIs, including
ApolloClient and
ApolloStore.
Any targets that need to access these core components directly should be linked against
Apollo.
ApolloAPI
Includes the common components that generated models use for your project.
Any targets that include your generated models should be linked to
ApolloAPI.
The
Apollo library has a dependency on this target, so any target that links to
Apollo doesn't need to link to
ApolloAPI directly.
Because generated models export the
ApolloAPI library's interface, targets that consume generated models but don't contain them don't need to link to
ApolloAPI directly.
ApolloSQLite
Provides a
NormalizedCache implementation backed by a
SQLite database.
Use this library if you'd like to persist cache data across application lifecycles. This library only needs to be linked to your targets that configure the
SQLiteNormalizedCache and pass it to the
ApolloStore.
For more information on setting up a persistent SQLite cache, see
SQLiteNormalizedCache.
ApolloWebSocket
Provides a web socket transport implementation that supports
GraphQLSubscription operations.
If your project uses GraphQL subscriptions, you must include this library. This library only needs to be linked to your targets that configure the
WebSocketTransport and pass it to the
ApolloClient.
For more information, see Enabling GraphQL subscription support.
ApolloTestSupport
Includes the APIs for creating test mocks for your generated models
Link this library to unit test targets that need to create mocks of generated models.
ApolloCodegenLib
Includes the code generation engine for generating GraphQL models.
For most projects, we strongly recommend using the Codegen CLI instead of using
ApolloCodegenLib directly.
Use this library if you want to run the code generation engine from your own Swift executable targets.
Link this library to development tools that want to use the Apollo code generation engine. This library only supports macOS.
ApolloCodegenLib shouldn't be linked to your application targets.