1public class ApolloStore

The ApolloStore class acts as a local cache for normalized GraphQL results.

Methods

init(cache:)

Swift
1public init(cache: NormalizedCache = InMemoryNormalizedCache())

Designated initializer

  • Parameters:

    • cache: An instance of normalizedCache to use to cache results. Defaults to an InMemoryNormalizedCache.

Parameters

NameDescription
cacheAn instance of normalizedCache to use to cache results. Defaults to an InMemoryNormalizedCache.

clearCache(callbackQueue:completion:)

Swift
1public func clearCache(callbackQueue: DispatchQueue = .main, completion: ((Result<Void, Error>) -> Void)? = nil)

Clears the instance of the cache. Note that a cache can be shared across multiple ApolloClient objects, so clearing that underlying cache will clear it for all clients.

  • Parameters:

    • callbackQueue: The queue to call the completion block on. Defaults to DispatchQueue.main.

    • completion: [optional] A completion block to be called after records are merged into the cache.

Parameters

NameDescription
callbackQueueThe queue to call the completion block on. Defaults to DispatchQueue.main.
completion[optional] A completion block to be called after records are merged into the cache.

publish(records:identifier:callbackQueue:completion:)

Swift
1public func publish(records: RecordSet, identifier: UUID? = nil, callbackQueue: DispatchQueue = .main, completion: ((Result<Void, Error>) -> Void)? = nil)

Merges a RecordSet into the normalized cache.

  • Parameters:

    • records: The records to be merged into the cache.

    • identifier: [optional] A unique identifier for the request that kicked off this change, to assist in de-duping cache hits for watchers.

    • callbackQueue: The queue to call the completion block on. Defaults to DispatchQueue.main.

    • completion: [optional] A completion block to be called after records are merged into the cache.

Parameters

NameDescription
recordsThe records to be merged into the cache.
identifier[optional] A unique identifier for the request that kicked off this change, to assist in de-duping cache hits for watchers.
callbackQueueThe queue to call the completion block on. Defaults to DispatchQueue.main.
completion[optional] A completion block to be called after records are merged into the cache.

withinReadTransaction(_:callbackQueue:completion:)

Swift
1public func withinReadTransaction<T>(_ body: @escaping (ReadTransaction) throws -> T,
2                                     callbackQueue: DispatchQueue? = nil,
3                                     completion: ((Result<T, Error>) -> Void)? = nil)

Performs an operation within a read transaction

  • Parameters:

    • body: The body of the operation to perform.

    • callbackQueue: [optional] The callback queue to use to perform the completion block on. Will perform on the current queue if not provided. Defaults to nil.

    • completion: [optional] The completion block to perform when the read transaction completes. Defaults to nil.

Parameters

NameDescription
bodyThe body of the operation to perform.
callbackQueue[optional] The callback queue to use to perform the completion block on. Will perform on the current queue if not provided. Defaults to nil.
completion[optional] The completion block to perform when the read transaction completes. Defaults to nil.

withinReadWriteTransaction(_:callbackQueue:completion:)

Swift
1public func withinReadWriteTransaction<T>(_ body: @escaping (ReadWriteTransaction) throws -> T,
2                                          callbackQueue: DispatchQueue? = nil,
3                                          completion: ((Result<T, Error>) -> Void)? = nil)

Performs an operation within a read-write transaction

  • Parameters:

    • body: The body of the operation to perform

    • callbackQueue: [optional] a callback queue to perform the action on. Will perform on the current queue if not provided. Defaults to nil.

    • completion: [optional] a completion block to fire when the read-write transaction completes. Defaults to nil.

Parameters

NameDescription
bodyThe body of the operation to perform
callbackQueue[optional] a callback queue to perform the action on. Will perform on the current queue if not provided. Defaults to nil.
completion[optional] a completion block to fire when the read-write transaction completes. Defaults to nil.

load(_:callbackQueue:resultHandler:)

Swift
1public func load<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(_ operation: Operation, callbackQueue: DispatchQueue? = nil, resultHandler: @escaping GraphQLResultHandler<Operation.Data>)

Loads the results for the given query from the cache.

  • Parameters:

    • query: The query to load results for

    • resultHandler: The completion handler to execute on success or error

Parameters

NameDescription
queryThe query to load results for
resultHandlerThe completion handler to execute on success or error
