CLASS

GraphQLResponse

Swift copy 1 public final class GraphQLResponse < Data : RootSelectionSet >

Represents a GraphQL response received from a server.

Properties

body

Swift copy 1 public let body: JSONObject

Methods

init(operation:body:)

Swift copy 1 public init < Operation : GraphQLOperation >( operation : Operation, body : JSONObject) where Operation.Data == Data

parseResult()

Swift copy 1 public func parseResult () throws -> (GraphQLResult<Data>, RecordSet ? )

Parses a response into a GraphQLResult and a RecordSet . The result can be sent to a completion block for a request. The RecordSet can be merged into a local cache.

Returns: A GraphQLResult and a RecordSet .

parseResultFast()

Swift copy 1 public func parseResultFast () throws -> GraphQLResult<Data>

Parses a response into a GraphQLResult for use without the cache. This parsing does not create dependent keys or a RecordSet for the cache.