CLASS

HTTPRequest

Swift copy 1 open class HTTPRequest < Operation : GraphQLOperation >: Hashable

Encapsulation of all information about a request before it hits the network

Properties

graphQLEndpoint

Swift copy 1 open var graphQLEndpoint: URL

The endpoint to make a GraphQL request to

operation

Swift copy 1 open var operation: Operation

The GraphQL Operation to execute

additionalHeaders

Swift copy 1 open var additionalHeaders: [ String : String ]

Any additional headers you wish to add by default to this request

cachePolicy

Swift copy 1 open var cachePolicy: CachePolicy

The CachePolicy to use for this request.

contextIdentifier

Swift copy 1 public let contextIdentifier: UUID ?

[optional] A unique identifier for this request, to help with deduping cache hits for watchers.

Methods

init(graphQLEndpoint:operation:contextIdentifier:contentType:clientName:clientVersion:additionalHeaders:cachePolicy:)

Swift copy 1 public init ( graphQLEndpoint : URL, 2 operation : Operation, 3 contextIdentifier : UUID ? = nil , 4 contentType : String , 5 clientName : String , 6 clientVersion : String , 7 additionalHeaders : [ String : String ], 8 cachePolicy : CachePolicy = . default )

Designated Initializer

Parameters: graphQL Endpoint: The endpoint to make a GraphQL request to operation: The GraphQL Operation to execute contextIdentifier: [optional] A unique identifier for this request, to help with deduping cache hits for watchers. Defaults to nil . contentType: The Content-Type header's value. Should usually be set for you by a subclass. clientName: The name of the client to send with the "apollographql-client-name" header clientVersion: The version of the client to send with the "apollographql-client-version" header additionalHeaders: Any additional headers you wish to add by default to this request. cachePolicy: The CachePolicy to use for this request. Defaults to the .default policy



Parameters

Name Description graphQL Endpoint The endpoint to make a GraphQL request to operation The GraphQL Operation to execute contextIdentifier [optional] A unique identifier for this request, to help with deduping cache hits for watchers. Defaults to nil . contentType The Content-Type header’s value. Should usually be set for you by a subclass. clientName The name of the client to send with the "apollographql-client-name" header clientVersion The version of the client to send with the "apollographql-client-version" header additionalHeaders Any additional headers you wish to add by default to this request. cachePolicy The CachePolicy to use for this request. Defaults to the .default policy

addHeader(name:value:)

Swift copy 1 open func addHeader ( name : String , value : String )

Swift copy 1 open func updateContentType ( to contentType : String )

toURLRequest()

Swift copy 1 open func toURLRequest () throws -> URLRequest

Converts this object to a fully fleshed-out URLRequest

Throws: Any error in creating the request

Returns: The URL request, ready to send to your server.

hash(into:)

Swift copy 1 public func hash ( into hasher : inout Hasher)

Parameters

Name Description hasher The hasher to use when combining the components of this instance.

==(_:_:)

Swift copy 1 public static func == ( lhs : HTTPRequest<Operation>, rhs : HTTPRequest<Operation>) -> Bool

Parameters