InMemoryNormalizedCache
CLASS
InMemoryNormalizedCache
Swift
1public final class InMemoryNormalizedCache: NormalizedCache
Methods
init(records:)
Swift
1public init(records: RecordSet = RecordSet())
loadRecords(forKeys:)
Swift
1public func loadRecords(forKeys keys: Set<CacheKey>) throws -> [CacheKey: Record]
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|key
|The cache keys to load data for
removeRecord(for:)
Swift
1public func removeRecord(for key: CacheKey) throws
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|key
|The cache key to remove the record for
merge(records:)
Swift
1public func merge(records newRecords: RecordSet) throws -> Set<CacheKey>
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|records
|The set of records to merge.
removeRecords(matching:)
Swift
1public func removeRecords(matching pattern: CacheKey) throws
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|pattern
|The pattern that will be applied to find matching keys.
clear()
Swift
1public func clear()