RequestChain
RequestChain
1public class RequestChain: Cancellable
A chain that allows a single network request to be created and executed.
Properties
isNotCancelled
1public var isNotCancelled: Bool
Checks the underlying value of
isCancelled. Set up like this for better readability in
guard statements
additionalErrorHandler
1public var additionalErrorHandler: ApolloErrorInterceptor?
Something which allows additional error handling to occur when some kind of error has happened.
Methods
init(interceptors:callbackQueue:)
1public init(interceptors: [ApolloInterceptor],
2 callbackQueue: DispatchQueue = .main)
Creates a chain with the given interceptor array.
Parameters:
interceptors: The array of interceptors to use.
callbackQueue: The
DispatchQueueto call back on when an error or result occurs. Defaults to
.main.
kickoff(request:completion:)
1public func kickoff<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(
2 request: HTTPRequest<Operation>,
3 completion: @escaping (Result<GraphQLResult<Operation.Data>, Error>) -> Void)
Kicks off the request from the beginning of the interceptor array.
Parameters:
request: The request to send.
completion: The completion closure to call when the request has completed.
proceedAsync(request:response:completion:)
1public func proceedAsync<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(
2 request: HTTPRequest<Operation>,
3 response: HTTPResponse<Operation>?,
4 completion: @escaping (Result<GraphQLResult<Operation.Data>, Error>) -> Void)
Proceeds to the next interceptor in the array.
Parameters:
request: The in-progress request object
response: [optional] The in-progress response object, if received yet
completion: The completion closure to call when data has been processed and should be returned to the UI.
cancel()
1public func cancel()
Cancels the entire chain of interceptors.
retry(request:completion:)
1public func retry<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(
2 request: HTTPRequest<Operation>,
3 completion: @escaping (Result<GraphQLResult<Operation.Data>, Error>) -> Void)
Restarts the request starting from the first interceptor.
Parameters:
request: The request to retry
completion: The completion closure to call when the request has completed.
handleErrorAsync(_:request:response:completion:)
1public func handleErrorAsync<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(
2 _ error: Error,
3 request: HTTPRequest<Operation>,
4 response: HTTPResponse<Operation>?,
5 completion: @escaping (Result<GraphQLResult<Operation.Data>, Error>) -> Void)
Handles the error by returning it on the appropriate queue, or by applying an additional error interceptor if one has been provided.
Parameters:
error: The error to handle
request: The request, as far as it has been constructed.
response: The response, as far as it has been constructed.
completion: The completion closure to call when work is complete.
returnValueAsync(for:value:completion:)
1public func returnValueAsync<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(
2 for request: HTTPRequest<Operation>,
3 value: GraphQLResult<Operation.Data>,
4 completion: @escaping (Result<GraphQLResult<Operation.Data>, Error>) -> Void)
Handles a resulting value by returning it on the appropriate queue.
Parameters:
request: The request, as far as it has been constructed.
value: The value to be returned
completion: The completion closure to call when work is complete.
