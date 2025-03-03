CLASS

RequestChain

Swift copy 1 public class RequestChain : Cancellable

A chain that allows a single network request to be created and executed.

Properties

isNotCancelled

Swift copy 1 public var isNotCancelled: Bool

Checks the underlying value of isCancelled . Set up like this for better readability in guard statements

additionalErrorHandler

Swift copy 1 public var additionalErrorHandler: ApolloErrorInterceptor ?

Something which allows additional error handling to occur when some kind of error has happened.

Methods

init(interceptors:callbackQueue:)

Swift copy 1 public init ( interceptors : [ApolloInterceptor], 2 callbackQueue : DispatchQueue = . main )

Creates a chain with the given interceptor array.

Parameters: interceptors: The array of interceptors to use. callbackQueue: The DispatchQueue to call back on when an error or result occurs. Defaults to .main .



Name Description interceptors The array of interceptors to use. callbackQueue The DispatchQueue to call back on when an error or result occurs. Defaults to .main .

kickoff(request:completion:)

Swift copy 1 public func kickoff < Operation : GraphQLOperation >( 2 request : HTTPRequest<Operation>, 3 completion : @escaping (Result<GraphQLResult<Operation.Data>, Error >) -> Void )

Kicks off the request from the beginning of the interceptor array.

Parameters: request: The request to send. completion: The completion closure to call when the request has completed.



Name Description request The request to send. completion The completion closure to call when the request has completed.

proceedAsync(request:response:completion:)

Swift copy 1 public func proceedAsync < Operation : GraphQLOperation >( 2 request : HTTPRequest<Operation>, 3 response : HTTPResponse<Operation> ? , 4 completion : @escaping (Result<GraphQLResult<Operation.Data>, Error >) -> Void )

Proceeds to the next interceptor in the array.

Parameters: request: The in-progress request object response: [optional] The in-progress response object, if received yet completion: The completion closure to call when data has been processed and should be returned to the UI.



Name Description request The in-progress request object response [optional] The in-progress response object, if received yet completion The completion closure to call when data has been processed and should be returned to the UI.

cancel()

Swift copy 1 public func cancel ()

Cancels the entire chain of interceptors.

retry(request:completion:)

Swift copy 1 public func retry < Operation : GraphQLOperation >( 2 request : HTTPRequest<Operation>, 3 completion : @escaping (Result<GraphQLResult<Operation.Data>, Error >) -> Void )

Restarts the request starting from the first interceptor.

Parameters: request: The request to retry completion: The completion closure to call when the request has completed.



Name Description request The request to retry completion The completion closure to call when the request has completed.

handleErrorAsync(_:request:response:completion:)

Swift copy 1 public func handleErrorAsync < Operation : GraphQLOperation >( 2 _ error : Error , 3 request : HTTPRequest<Operation>, 4 response : HTTPResponse<Operation> ? , 5 completion : @escaping (Result<GraphQLResult<Operation.Data>, Error >) -> Void )

Handles the error by returning it on the appropriate queue, or by applying an additional error interceptor if one has been provided.

Parameters: error: The error to handle request: The request, as far as it has been constructed. response: The response, as far as it has been constructed. completion: The completion closure to call when work is complete.



Name Description error The error to handle request The request, as far as it has been constructed. response The response, as far as it has been constructed. completion The completion closure to call when work is complete.

returnValueAsync(for:value:completion:)

Swift copy 1 public func returnValueAsync < Operation : GraphQLOperation >( 2 for request : HTTPRequest<Operation>, 3 value : GraphQLResult<Operation.Data>, 4 completion : @escaping (Result<GraphQLResult<Operation.Data>, Error >) -> Void )

Handles a resulting value by returning it on the appropriate queue.

Parameters: request: The request, as far as it has been constructed. value: The value to be returned completion: The completion closure to call when work is complete.



