1public enum CachePolicy: Hashable

A cache policy that specifies whether results should be fetched from the server or loaded from the local cache.

Cases

returnCacheDataElseFetch

1case returnCacheDataElseFetch

Return data from the cache if available, else fetch results from the server.

fetchIgnoringCacheData

1case fetchIgnoringCacheData

Always fetch results from the server.

fetchIgnoringCacheCompletely

1case fetchIgnoringCacheCompletely

Always fetch results from the server, and don't store these in the cache.

returnCacheDataDontFetch

1case returnCacheDataDontFetch

Return data from the cache if available, else return nil.

returnCacheDataAndFetch

1case returnCacheDataAndFetch

Return data from the cache if available, and always fetch results from the server.

Properties

default

1public static var `default`: CachePolicy = .returnCacheDataElseFetch

The current default cache policy.
