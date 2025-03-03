STRUCT

GraphQLError

Swift copy 1 public struct GraphQLError : Error , Hashable

Represents an error encountered during the execution of a GraphQL operation.

Properties

message

Swift copy 1 public var message: String ?

A description of the error.

locations

Swift copy 1 public var locations: [Location] ?

A list of locations in the requested GraphQL document associated with the error.

extensions

Swift copy 1 public var extensions: [ String : Any ] ?

A dictionary which services can use however they see fit to provide additional information in errors to clients.

Methods

init(_:)