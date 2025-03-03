DocumentType
ENUM
DocumentType
1public enum DocumentType
The means of providing the operation document that includes the definition of the operation over network transport.
This data represents the
Document as defined in the GraphQL Spec.
The Apollo Code Generation Engine will generate the
DocumentType on each generated
GraphQLOperation. You can change the type of
DocumentType generated in your
[code generation configuration](// TODO: ADD URL TO DOCUMENTATION HERE).
Cases
notPersisted(definition:)
1case notPersisted(definition: OperationDefinition)
The traditional way of providing the operation
Document.
The
Document is sent with every operation request.
automaticallyPersisted(operationIdentifier:definition:)
1case automaticallyPersisted(operationIdentifier: String, definition: OperationDefinition)
Automatically persists your operations using Apollo Server's APQs.
This allow the operation definition to be persisted using an
operationIdentifier instead of
being sent with every operation request. If the server does not recognize the
operationIdentifier, the network transport can send the provided definition to
"automatically persist" the operation definition.
persistedOperationsOnly(operationIdentifier:)
1case persistedOperationsOnly(operationIdentifier: String)
Provides only the
operationIdentifier for operations that have been previously persisted
to an Apollo Server using
APQs.
If the server does not recognize the
operationIdentifier, the operation will fail. This
method should only be used if you are manually persisting your queries to an Apollo Server.