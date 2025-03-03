InputValue
ENUM
InputValue
Swift
1public indirect enum InputValue
Represents an input value to an argument on a
Selection.Field's
Arguments.
Cases
scalar(_:)
Swift
1case scalar(ScalarType)
A direct input value, valid types are
String,
Int
Float and
Bool.
For enum input values, the enum cases's
rawValue as a
String should be used.
variable(_:)
Swift
1case variable(String)
A variable input value to be evaluated using the operation's
variables dictionary at runtime.
.variable should only be used as the value for an argument in a
Selection.Field.
A
.variable value should not be included in an operation's
variables dictionary.
list(_:)
Swift
1case list([InputValue])
A GraphQL "List" input value.
object(_:)
Swift
1case object([String: InputValue])
A GraphQL "InputObject" input value. Represented as a dictionary of input values.
null
Swift
1case null
A null input value.
A null input value indicates an intentional inclusion of a value for a field argument as null.