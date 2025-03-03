Selection
Swift
1public enum Selection
Cases
field(_:)
Swift
1case field(Field)
A single field selection.
fragment(_:)
Swift
1case fragment(Fragment.Type)
A fragment spread of a named fragment definition.
inlineFragment(_:)
Swift
1case inlineFragment(ApolloAPI.InlineFragment.Type)
An inline fragment with a child selection set nested in a parent selection set.
conditional(_:_:)
Swift
1case conditional(Conditions, [Selection])
A group of selections that have
@include/@skip directives.
Methods
field(_:alias:_:arguments:)
Swift
1static public func field(
2 _ name: String,
3 alias: String? = nil,
4 _ type: OutputTypeConvertible.Type,
5 arguments: [String: InputValue]? = nil
6) -> Selection
include(if:_:)
Swift
1static public func include(
2 if condition: String,
3 _ selection: Selection
4) -> Selection
include(if:_:)
Swift
1static public func include(
2 if condition: String,
3 _ selections: [Selection]
4) -> Selection
include(if:_:)
Swift
1static public func include(
2 if conditions: Conditions,
3 _ selection: Selection
4) -> Selection
include(if:_:)
Swift
1static public func include(
2 if conditions: Conditions,
3 _ selections: [Selection]
4) -> Selection
include(if:_:)
Swift
1static public func include(
2 if condition: Condition,
3 _ selection: Selection
4) -> Selection
include(if:_:)
Swift
1static public func include(
2 if condition: Condition,
3 _ selections: [Selection]
4) -> Selection
include(if:_:)
Swift
1static public func include(
2 if conditions: [Condition],
3 _ selection: Selection
4) -> Selection
include(if:_:)
Swift
1static public func include(
2 if conditions: [Condition],
3 _ selections: [Selection]
4) -> Selection