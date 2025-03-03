Selection

1public enum Selection

Cases

field(_:)

Swift
1case field(Field)

A single field selection.

fragment(_:)

Swift
1case fragment(Fragment.Type)

A fragment spread of a named fragment definition.

inlineFragment(_:)

Swift
1case inlineFragment(ApolloAPI.InlineFragment.Type)

An inline fragment with a child selection set nested in a parent selection set.

conditional(_:_:)

Swift
1case conditional(Conditions, [Selection])

A group of selections that have @include/@skip directives.

Methods

field(_:alias:_:arguments:)

Swift
1static public func field(
2  _ name: String,
3  alias: String? = nil,
4  _ type: OutputTypeConvertible.Type,
5  arguments: [String: InputValue]? = nil
6) -> Selection

include(if:_:)

Swift
1static public func include(
2  if condition: String,
3  _ selection: Selection
4) -> Selection

include(if:_:)

Swift
1static public func include(
2  if condition: String,
3  _ selections: [Selection]
4) -> Selection

include(if:_:)

Swift
1static public func include(
2  if conditions: Conditions,
3  _ selection: Selection
4) -> Selection

include(if:_:)

Swift
1static public func include(
2  if conditions: Conditions,
3  _ selections: [Selection]
4) -> Selection

include(if:_:)

Swift
1static public func include(
2  if condition: Condition,
3  _ selection: Selection
4) -> Selection

include(if:_:)

Swift
1static public func include(
2  if condition: Condition,
3  _ selections: [Selection]
4) -> Selection

include(if:_:)

Swift
1static public func include(
2  if conditions: [Condition],
3  _ selection: Selection
4) -> Selection

include(if:_:)

Swift
1static public func include(
2  if conditions: [Condition],
3  _ selections: [Selection]
4) -> Selection
